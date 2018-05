Busted: Al Jazeera News HQ Found Inside Al Qaeda Camp

FORT RUSS – As soldiers involved in clean-up operations made their way through the wreckage and ruins of the various Al Qaeda and other Daesh related strongholds, they stumbled into an ‘expected surprise’. Laptops, radios, camera, video-equipment and digital reels (hard-discs) were uncovered, showing that Qatar – a long time backer of some of the Daesh groups – had its official media outlet, Al Jazeera, actually embedded with terrorist groups. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 05/03/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.