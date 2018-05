Palestinian Poet Dareen Tatour Jailed by “Israeli” Regime for Penning Poem

ELECTRONIC INTIFADA – Dareen Tatour, 36, is from the Arab village of Reineh near Nazareth. She was first arrested in October 2015 over a handful of social media posts and a poem called “Resist, My People, Resist Them.”

One of her posts on Facebook included a picture of Israa Abed, a Palestinian woman who was shot by Israeli forces in the northern city of Afula and quickly exonerated of trying to carry out an attack. Tatour wrote the caption, “I am the next martyr.”