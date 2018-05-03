Psychopathic Israeli radio hosts fantasize about rape and murder of leftist ‘filth’ who called soldiers ‘terrorists’



“The Israeli army has always struck civilian populations, purposely and consciously…the Army…has never distinguished civilian [from military] targets…[but] purposely attacked civilian targets even when Israeli settlements had not been struck.” (Speaking to military correspondent Zeev Schiff, in N. Finkelstein, Beyond Chutzpah, p. 318, see also Noam Chomsky, Fateful Triangle, p. 181). CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 05/03/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.