Morality, Truth, Facts Have Exited from the Dying West
BY PAUL CRAIG ROBERTS – The Russians are so befuddled by their desire to be part of the West that they have no idea of the decadence that they would be joining:
-
In the UK teenage girls sell their virginity. One got $1.5 million.
-
UK minister’s secretary caught selling sex online. Extra price for doing it on the minister’s desk.
-
German university teaches women how to masturbate for maximum pleasure.
-
Human relations break down as Western civilization turns to sex robots.
-
Males in the West are as endangered as morality, truth, and facts.
At one time these reports would have been shocking. Today they are lost in the decadence of the West. CONTINUE READING
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
This entry was posted on 05/06/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0.
You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.