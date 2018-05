Trump’s Peace Plan Reported: Four Neighborhoods in Jerusalem to function as PA Capital

ed note–not necessarily wanting to say ‘we told ya so’, but indeed, we told ya so.

When everyone and his brother was p****** their pants over Trump’s ‘Jew-rusalem declaration,’ insisting that he had ‘caved to the Jews’ entirely and that all his talk about a Palestinian state up to that point had all been just an act, we pointed out that the language he used in his declaration did not cede the entirety of the city to Israel and left open the possibility/likelihood that East Jerusalem would indeed become ‘Palestinian’. We used as further evidence of this the fact that the Jews themselves did not trust the offering Trump had made as evidenced by the wall of wailing and kvetching they rendered in the aftermath, that his speech did not specifically use the word ‘undivided’.

Are we happy that this leaves a Jewish state intact, thus arrogating a seal of approval for all the rapine, theft, murder, and misery that Judea, Inc has inflicted upon the Palestinian people?

Of course not. If it were up to us, every single Jewish supremacist would be given a one way ticket to the planet of their origin–Jewpiter–with the warning that if they ever managed to return to Earth that the welcoming committee they would encounter would not be to their liking at all.

But is Trump’s peace plan a start?

Yes. A Palestinian state would be infinitely better than what these people suffer at present, and besides, the absence of conflict in the region would light the fuse of the eventual demise of the Jewish state, as it cannot exist in any other kind of environment except one of constant conflict.

Breaking Israel News

On Friday morning it was reported that US President Trump’s plan for a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA) was revealed to Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman during his visit to Washington last week. According to the report, Israel will be called upon to relinquish four sections of Jerusalem that will serve as the capital of a newly formed Palestinian state.

In its initial stages, the presidential peace plan will require Israel to secede from Jebl Mukabar, Isawiya, Shuafat and Abu Dis, Arab majority sections of Jerusalem. Maariv, a Hebrew language news service, reported on the newly revealed plan, saying that “it can be assumed that the transfer of these neighborhoods is the first stage in turning East Jerusalem into the capital [of the PA]. According to the report, the plan does not include the Old City-which will be recognized as an international territory.”

It has already been reported that the agreement will include total US support for Israel in anything concerning the Iranian nuclear weapons program. The US will also support Israel in the international forum should Israel decide to act directly against Iran. The US support in will include substantial military aid, including advanced weaponry, should a conflict break out with Syria or Iran, even if the conflict is initiated by Israel.

Lieberman’s office refused to comment on the meetings to Maariv and US officials categorically denied the report to the Jerusalem Post.

Angered over US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, PA officials have refused to meet with US representatives who have come to the region in recent months. Last month, President Mahmoud Abbas said the PA will not accept any US peace plan.

“We honestly will not wait for anything from them, and we will not accept anything from them,” Abbas said at a conference in Ramallah last month.

The full peace plan is expected to be revealed after the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem on May 14.