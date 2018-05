Israeli minister: We’ll ‘liquidate’ Assad if he lets Iran attack us from Syria

RT – Israel will “liquidate” Syrian President Bashar Assad and topple his government if it continues to allow Iran to use Syrian territory to carry out attacks on the Jewish state, an Israeli security cabinet minister has warned. “If Syrian President Bashar al-Assad continues allowing Iran to operate within Syrian territory, Israel will liquidate him and topple his regime,” Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz told Ynet. Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz told Ynet. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

