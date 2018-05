Netanyahu Is Leading Israel towards National Suicide, Masada-style

The right politics can pull the world back from the brink of disaster and open a horizon toward a safer place

ed note–as we say often here, in divining and decoding exactly what it is that is driving the politics of Judea, Inc–both in the Middle East and throughout the world–one must pay attention to the details of the language that is used and what that language and details portend, not just in the short term, but in the long term as well.

Yes, it is true that Jews (whose very identity as ‘the chosen people’ is rooted in a completely fictional and detached-from-reality paradigm) tend to exaggerate, or to use a biblical metaphor, like to add yeast to the dough of discussion in making things appear bigger than they really are. One need look no further than the various narratives which Judea, Inc has adopted with regards to ‘anti-Shemitism” and ‘the Hollerco$t’ as proof of this, to name just a few.

However, there are times when they are not exaggerating, such as when they are threatening the annihilation of Palestinians in Gaza or in their stated plans of wiping countries such as Syria, Iran, Lebanon off the map.

The use of the word ‘Masada’ by this minister of the Knesset was not just thrown into this discussion for reasons rooted in linguistic fare. Nor is his use of the phrase ‘pull the world back from the brink of disaster’ there as filler. There are those smarter elements within Judea, Inc who recognize that indeed history does repeat itself, as the hundreds of expulsions, pogroms and ‘Hollerco$ts’ throughout history have demonstrated, and indeed, that the entire ‘Jewish state’ Frankenstein is approaching that same moment it faced 2,000 years ago when indeed it was ‘wiped off the map’ by Rome.

This is the reason there is a concerted effort on the part of the smarter elements making up Judea, Inc these days to get Netanyahu off of the world political stage through whatever means necessary. He is simply too loud and too brash, and by his very nature as a Maccabee/Zealot/Sicarii wannabe, causes the allergic reaction of the Gentile world against the viral nature of Jewish behavior to awaken from the unnatural slumber in which it has dwelt for half a century.

What must also be remembered and factored into all of this is that as far as Judea, Inc is concerned, Masada, Pt II will not resemble what took place 2,000 years ago when the Zealots and Sicarii murdered their wives and children and then took their own lives prior to the Romans storming the fortress, but rather that Israel–armed with hundreds of nukes which at the very moment of this writing are lurking beneath the ocean waves in submarines–will unleash the unholy hellfire of her WMDs against ‘the nations’ as a final testimony to the madness that is the Judaic mindset.

Minister of Knesset Dov Khenin for Haaretz

Benjamin Netanyahu is leading us to Masada. We are standing on the brink of an abyss, and Netanyahu is leading us one step forward.

Heating up the confrontation with Iran serves Netanyahu in distracting attention from his corruption investigations, but the problem is deeper and more ideological. Ultimately, Netanyahu really believes the only way Israel can proceed in the Middle East is by use of force. That’s his approach to the Israeli-Palestinian and Israeli-Arab conflict. He doesn’t believe in an arrangement and isn’t trying to advance one. Netanyahu believes the conflict is unsolvable, deep and historic, a tectonic clash between Islam and the West. The only thing Israel needs to do in this reality, he thinks, is to mobilize the entire West in the campaign, which is essentially inevitable.

The same worldview is driving Netanyahu in regard to the Iranian issue as well. He objects to an agreement not because it has flaws, but because it’s an agreement. He is convinced that the only right way is to subdue Iran by force. So he is doing everything to undermine the agreement, and to lead the West, behind the United States, into a military conflict with Iran, one in which Israel will take an active part.

These politics, which are undermining the nuclear agreement and aim to abrogate it, is driving the region to a military conflict. A war with Iran, even if the United States takes an active role in it, won’t bring about the disappearance of the Iranian nuclear program, but rather its renewal and acceleration. Faced with the danger of an American-Israeli attack, the Iranian regime could mobilize the broad popular support it needs so much. And as always, war will strengthen the extremism and hatred on all sides.

This is the time to launch a campaign for the opposite way. Only consistently seeking an arrangement with our neighbors will ensure Israel life, existence and security. This is the way with regard to the Palestinians and the Arab world. This is also the way to deal with the Iranian issue.

Look at the hopeful development in Korea: the sliding toward military, possibly even nuclear, confrontation was halted – mainly due to South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s courageous, wise politics. Moon was elected with an agenda of negotiations and lowering the tension with North Korea. From his first day in office he has acted consistently to advance talks, proving that even growing, 70-year-long tensions, which had already reached the verge of explosion, can be replaced with calm by means of agreements.

In Korea the situation was more explosive and dangerous even than in Iran, since North Korea had already produced nuclear weapons, including a hydrogen bomb. Yet the right politics can pull the world back from the brink of disaster and open a horizon toward a safer place.

Exactly the same thing should be done about Iran. The nuclear agreement between Iran and the world powers has created an infrastructure for such progress. That’s why I supported and support it. This argument must be sharpened, not blurred. Netanyahu’s policy is a threat to Israel’s survival. Whoever isn’t interested in finishing up with a Masada-style national suicide must fight for the alternative. There is no place for stuttering and flip-flopping. There are only two opposed ways. Let’s choose to move away from the abyss. Let’s choose life.