Iran’s Revolutionary Guard welcomes Trump’s pullout from nuke deal

General Mohammad Ali Jafari says the Americans were ‘not trustworthy’ from the start, says US move won’t have any impact

ed note–once again, as we counseled in past events where everyone–along with his brother, sister, cousin, neighbor, and everyone in between–collectively lost their minds and began a weeping and wailing campaign over the superficialities of some Trump decision, perhaps we should all take a step back and weigh everything calmly and rationally first.

The JCPOA–Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action–was not and never was intended to be a ‘friendly’ agreement between Iran and the West. By its very nature, it was subversive and an act of war against the IRI and had as its intended final result the dissolution of the sovereignty of that country. At its heart, it was the vehicle whereby the West would dangle the bait of economic prosperity in front of Iran (and especially her very disgruntled youth) in return for Iran abdicating her rights as a sovereign nation. The plan was that slowly but surely, the lifting of sanctions would allow the West and all its Jewish money to worm its way into Iran’s otherwise sacrosanct and inviolable political/intelligence/military/cultural and social systems, so that in due time, she would be rotted out from within as has happened to other countries. Furthermore, as evidenced by Nutty Netty’s latest performance, at any time, Israel, America and the West could produce ‘evidence’ of Iran cheating on the deal, declare her to be an untrustworthy and irresponsible player and put into motion all the schemes and maneuvers that have been employed in the past against other countries who got sideways with the JWO that then ended with war.

In other words, Trump pulling out of the deal has strengthened those elements in Iran responsible for maintaining her state security by reminding the Iranian people–and especially the yoots–that America cannot be trusted.

Was Trump warned that this would be the end result? Of course he was, just as he was warned that his ‘Jerusalem Declaration’ would unite the Arab/Muslim world against Israel & the US and would posture Iran very favorably in that particular geographical neighborhood, given Iran’s uncompromising stance on the Palestinian issue and on Jerusalem.

But hey, don’t take it from me, let the Commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards do the ‘splainin for us all. And if that is not enough, consider the words of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei who had the following to say when the JCPOA was still in its embryonic stages, to wit–

‘Negotiations with the United States open the gates to their economic, cultural, political and security influence over Iran and there are naive people in Iran who don’t understand this…We are in a critical situation now as our enemies are trying to change the mentality of our officials and of our people on the revolution and on our national interests.’

Times of Israel

The head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard welcomed US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal, saying it was clear from the beginning that the Americans were “not trustworthy” and that the move would have no impact.

The semi-official Fars news agency on Wednesday quoted General Mohammad Ali Jafari as predicting that the European Union, which opposed the pullout, would eventually join the US, meaning the “the fate of the deal is clear.”

He was quoted as saying: “We welcome Trump’s decision on pulling out of the deal. This is not a new event and has no effective role in any field.” He added that “it was clear that the Americans are not trustworthy.”

The Revolutionary Guard is a paramilitary force dominated by hardliners, which answers directly to Iran’s supreme leader.

The country’s hardliners and conservatives have long opposed the nuclear pact, and on Wednesday called again to scrap it.

“Trump has torn up the nuclear deal, it is time for us to burn it,” said the hard-line Kayhan newspaper, echoing a recent threat by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Kayhan has been one of the fiercest critics of the agreement, under which Iran vowed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

But the country’s reformists are in favor of preserving the deal.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday slammed Trump’s decision to pull out of the nuclear deal as an act of “psychological warfare,” warning that his country could start enriching uranium more than ever in the coming weeks.

Rouhani has stated in recent days that he hopes to salvage the deal as much as possible with the help of the other parties — Britain, France, Germany, China, Russia, and the European Union — who have strongly opposed Washington’s decision to pull out.

State television said the decision was “illegal, illegitimate, and undermines international agreements,” Reuters reported.

Speaking live on state television, Rouhani said he wished to discuss Trump’s decision with the European, Russian, and Chinese parties to the 2015 deal. There’s a “short time” to negotiate, he said, adding that he will be sending Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to countries remaining in the accord.

“I have ordered Iran’s atomic organization that whenever it is needed, we will start enriching uranium more than before,” he said, adding that Iran would start this “in the next weeks.”

The Iranian president appeared on the state broadcaster just minutes after Trump announced the historic decision to withdraw the United States from the agreement.