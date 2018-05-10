American singer Azealia Banks vows ‘never’ to return to Israel after racist treatment in Tel Aviv

American rapper Azealia Banks has tweeted out a lengthy list of her grievances with Israeli people after she says she was racially and sexually harassed on a trip to Tel Aviv.

The artist claimed that she was treated rudely on multiple occasions due to her skin color, including being subjected to extra security checks at the airport, facing hostility in restaurants and grocery stores, as well as being “purposefully coughed on” and “stepped on” in public.

CHEAPY XO @cheapyxo Sidebar: i love my fans but the people in Tel Aviv are really very rude. The folks at the hotel, in restaurants, at the grocery store treated me with such disregard I really didn’t enjoy my time here. The show was great tho 248

CHEAPY XO @cheapyxo How much y’all wanna bet these racists at this airline lost my bag on purpose CHEAPY XO @cheapyxo Why are these people like this? I don’t understand… the amount of times I’ve been purposefully coughed on, stepped on, cut in line is tooooo much . I need a strong drink 137

Banks alo accused airline staff of losing her bag “on purpose” because she is black. In one tweet, Banks claimed that on her flight home, a rabbi sitting next to her on the plane asked if he could have sex with her “for money.”

Banks also described another incident where “some old Jewish lady” screamed at her on the plane. “Y’all country is nuts,” she declared in another tweet.

CHEAPY XO @cheapyxo On my flight back I sat next to a rabbi who taught me some numerology then asked if I’d have sex with him for money .. “away from the community”.. it was kind of kinky but I politefully declined. 768

CHEAPY XO @cheapyxo No some old Jewish lady on my el al flight screamed at me in front of the whole plane for trying to put my bag where hers was. It was so racist I sat in my seat and cried 285

The reaction to Banks’ comments on Twitter was mixed. While some echoed her experiences in Tel Aviv, others branded Banks herself a racist for tarring all Israelis with the same brush.

The singer also lamented the mad “dark voodoo vibes” she felt in Israel and vowed not to return.