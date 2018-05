Christians in South Africa to hold vigil for Palestine To Mark 70th Anniversary Of The NAKBA

Christians in South Africa will be hosting a vigil for Palestine to mark the 70th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba (The Catastrophe) and in support of the #GreatReturnMarch currently underway in Palestine. Palestinians across the political and religious spectrum have been gathering at weekly protests, dubbed the #GreatReturnMarch, which is a 6 week series of demonstrations taking place along the fence separating Gaza and Israel. The public is invited to the vigil taking place on Sunday 13 May at 15h00 at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg. CONTINUE READING