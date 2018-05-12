Jewish settlers set fire to Dawabsheh family home for a second time

MEMO – In July of 2015, Israeli settlers torched the Dawabsheh family home in an attack that claimed the lives of Saad and Riham Dawabsheh and their 18-month-old baby. CONTINUE READING
#1 by mothman777 on 05/12/2018 - 9:34
The fact that the Jewish ‘settlers’ hit the same family in the same way twice is utterly sickening, and the fact that we have parasites in the UK government and US and European and other governments actually supporting all this is way beyond sickening.
The demonic hatred that emanates from these Jewish bastards comes from some very deep, dark pit of vile, Godless parasitic desperados who will take anything from anyone without the slightest compunction, without the slightest spiritual compassion for any other beings.
I made the following comment recently on the Russia Insider article “Its Time To Drop The Jew Taboo” containing this quote from Ezekiel from the OT;
————————
God Himself creates all the religions ultimately, some directly from His own spiritual nature, and others indirectly through His various agencies within the tamasic, rajasic and sattvic levels of material nature, and within those religions He may sometimes test people by putting them in situations where they may do things that they really should not do, and when they actually do those things, He then sees that their spiritual hearts are still too hard, and then may sometimes talk to them as He did indirectly through the Prophet Ezekiel, actually telling the people how they will be punished for being so hard-hearted.
ח בֶּן-אָדָם, הָיוּ-לִי בֵית-יִשְׂרָאֵל לסוג (לְסִיג): כֻּלָּם נְחֹשֶׁת וּבְדִיל וּבַרְזֶל וְעוֹפֶרֶת, בְּתוֹךְ כּוּר–סִגִים כֶּסֶף, הָיוּ. {ס} 18 ‘Son of man, the house of Israel is become dross unto Me; all of them are brass and tin and iron and lead, in the midst of the furnace; they are the dross of silver. {S}
יט לָכֵן, כֹּה אָמַר אֲדֹנָי יְהוִה, יַעַן הֱיוֹת כֻּלְּכֶם, לְסִגִים; לָכֵן הִנְנִי קֹבֵץ אֶתְכֶם, אֶל-תּוֹךְ יְרוּשָׁלִָם. 19 Therefore thus saith the Lord GOD: Because ye are all become dross, therefore, behold, I will gather you into the midst of Jerusalem.
כ קְבֻצַת כֶּסֶף וּנְחֹשֶׁת וּבַרְזֶל וְעוֹפֶרֶת וּבְדִיל, אֶל-תּוֹךְ כּוּר, לָפַחַת-עָלָיו אֵשׁ, לְהַנְתִּיךְ; כֵּן אֶקְבֹּץ בְּאַפִּי וּבַחֲמָתִי, וְהִנַּחְתִּי וְהִתַּכְתִּי אֶתְכֶם. 20 As they gather silver and brass and iron and lead and tin into the midst of the furnace, to blow the fire upon it, to melt it; so will I gather you in Mine anger and in My fury, and I will cast you in, and melt you.
At the same time, I have seen how, no matter what a person’s religion, if they themselves have the sincere yearning to arrive at the state of genuine spiritual consciousness and benevolence within the actual Godhead, God takes those souls to a higher dimension nonetheless, back to their natural and beginningless, eternal transcendental spiritual state, despite any limiting factors that may be contained within their religious scriptures, scriptures whose limiting parameters that they have clearly transcended, and that possibility is also intended by God Himself.
————————
I think that the criminal terrorist ‘settlers’, so beloved of the UK and US governments, might well be in for a little of their own medicine if Ezekiel is accurate. What if they all got ‘melted’ as he says, and by the very God that they try to deny and usurp?
Mind you, the Jews are so gone in the head now that their rabbis are stating openly that the Jews themselves are God, so in their complete insanity, they are dispensing fire themselves on all others whenever it pleases them. We await whatever authority Ezekiel was speaking of to dispense His particular form of justice as mentioned by him above.