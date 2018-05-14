At Knesset, Michele Bachmann Asks Repentance for the ‘Horrible Way Christians Treated Jewish People’

Breaking Israel News

In a heartfelt speech before some 180 Jewish and Christian attendees of the first-ever Jerusalem Day joint Jewish-Christian Bible study at the Knesset, former Congresswoman and presidential candidate Michele Bachmann asked for “repentance from the Jewish people for the horrible and arrogant way Christians – myself included – treated and regarded the Jewish people.”

Bachmann made her statements at the Knesset event, which was co-sponsored by the Knesset Caucus for the Encouragement of Bible Study, the Schindler Society and Israel365’s Yeshiva for the Nations. This was the third such Bible study and the first one to take place on Jerusalem Day.

Bachmann was responding to statements she made in 2015 in which she urged Jews to convert to Christianity to help usher in the End of Days.

“I ask for forgiveness from the Jewish people for what it is that we have done,” said Bachmann. “I apologize profoundly and ask forgiveness from the Almighty God that these statements brought pain.”

She said that as she continues to read the Bible, she realizes it is all about Israel and “Hashem,” the Hebrew term for God. Bachmann explained that in the 70 years since the founding of the State of Israel, “He is truly changing the world and He is changing my heart.”

MK Rabbi Yehudah Glick, Rabbi Oriel Einhorn, spiritual leader of the Kfar Shmaryahu community, and Dr. Shani Taragin each offered Jewish teachings that centered on Jerusalem in honor of Jerusalem Day. Both Glick and Einhorn focused on the May 14 move of the United States embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, as part of prophecy fulfilled.

Expounding on a verse from Isaiah 48, Glick focused on the need to recognize that even as the United States and other countries move their embassies to the Biblical capital of Israel, that Bible believers should not think this is solely their political work, but rather the hand of God. He said, “It is Zion – the place that God chose to rest His divine presence.” He said these moves are happening because they were foretold in the Torah.

Einhorn said, “Jerusalem cannot be divided… Jerusalem is the place of the Bible for all nations.”

He called on all countries to move their embassies to Jerusalem. He said, “they should understand that civil life in their own countries can benefit from the city of God,” referencing the passage in Genesis 12:3 that states, “I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.”

In his remarks, Rabbi Tuly Weisz, CEO of Israel365, explained that the Jewish people often quote the verse, “From Zion shall come forth Torah,” as found in Isaiah 2:3. But what has often been forgotten or ignored is that it is not the Jewish people who make this statement, but rather the nations of world.

And it shall come to pass in the end of days, that the mountain of the Lord’s house shall be established as the top of the mountains, and shall be exalted above the hills. And all nations shall flow unto it. Isaiah 2:2.

“We are walking on a tight bridge and trying to change it into an eight-lane highway,” said Weisz of his efforts to unite Jews and Christians around the Bible. “We are in the golden age of Jewish-Christian relations.”

Pastor Jim and his wife Rosemary Schindler Garlow reiterated Bachmann’s statements but spoke directly to the Christians in the room. Pastor Garlow said that the extent of persecution by Christians of Jews is often not known in Christian circles. He called on Christians to learn about their past and make amends.

“We come in a spirit of humility and brokenness,” he said. “We ask for forgiveness.”

The Schindler Society is a US-based Christian group run by the Garlows. Jim Garlow served as a member of President Donald Trump’s pre-election faith advisory council. The Schindler Society has introduced ongoing Bible study in the US Congress and the United Nations, as well. Bachmann oversees the Bible study in the United Nations.