Intelligent 'anti-Semitism' for thinking Gentiles
The Ugly Truth
GERMANY – Protest Erupts Calling for Release of ‘Nazi Grandma’
#1 by James Benn on 05/14/2018 - 9:34
Well as we know, the number of deaths at Auschwitz has changed drastically over the past 75 years. At Nuremberg, Nazis were charged with killing 4 million at the camps collectively known as ‘Auschwitz’. This figure was based on a Soviet document presented without proof. Now the official estimate given by the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum is 1.1 million deaths. Of which, as I understand, an estimated 90% were Jews.
This alone puts a huge hole in the ‘6 million’ figure we CONTINUE to be hammered with. And notice that it is no longer just Nazis labelled with this canard. But ALL Germans. And not just all Germans, but ALL Europeans. And not just all Europeans, but all ‘WHITES’ … as if there is something endemically ‘anti-semitic’ about ‘whites’ per se.
So deeply have the Germans internalized the vilification of their ethnicity, they now work on behalf of their conquerors to round up and prosecute anyone who so much as QUESTIONS what is already an officially debunked figure. Right now it’s 89-yr-old Ursula Haverbeck who has been doled out a two-year sentence for ‘holocaust denial’. Before that it was Ernst Zundel who got the treatment. Already roosting in German maximum security is Monika Schaefer for the crime of apologizing online to her mum for doubting her sincerity in denying any knowledge of ‘gas ovens’. I believe her brother Alfred Schaefer has also been convicted of ‘holocaust denial’. Where can this madness lead? One direction and one direction only … genocide.
Even if one were to accept the now debunked 6 mill figure, what about the 66 million Ruskies killed at the hands of the Jewish Bolshoi Ballet regime and its Soviet aftermath?! What about the millions of ‘gentiles’ destroyed by two grotesque European wars, operated and financed by Jewish finance?
Meanwhile, orders continue to come down from the highest levels of the EU and the UN to prosecute their ‘race mixing’ policy for the entire ‘West’. The agenda goes back at least as far as the 1920s and the publication of the so-called ‘Kalergi Plan’…
“One of the intellectual founding fathers of the European Union, the Austrian diplomat and Freemason Richard Coudenhove-Kalergi outlined his plans for the overall future implications of the EU in his book ‘Practical Idealism’. Looking back at this text many years after it was initially penned by Kalergi it is interesting to note how many of his peculiar and often disturbing plans might be coming to fruition in contemporary Europe.”
https://www.disclose.tv/the-kalergi-plan-the-real-reason-that-the-european-union-is-so-hostile-to-donald-trump-311329
We are the hollow men
We are the stuffed men
Leaning together
Headpiece filled with straw. Alas!
Our dried voices, when
We whisper together
Are quiet and meaningless
As wind in dry grass
Or rats’ feet over broken glass
In our dry cellar
Shape without form, shade without colour,
Paralysed force, gesture without motion;
Those who have crossed
With direct eyes, to death’s other Kingdom
Remember us—if at all—not as lost
Violent souls, but only
As the hollow men
The stuffed men.
– T.S. Eliot