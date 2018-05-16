«

Enjoy the embassy move, but don’t get giddy


Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is not an end in itself but merely ‘act one’ of a three-part drama that ends badly for the Jewish state.

ed note–as we have explained here now for close to 2 years ad nauseum to all the various tweakers out there in ‘duh muuvmnt’ who–due to their own obsessive compulsive/reactionary/one dimensional thinking–fail to grasp the multi-layered nature of what Trump’s pandering to Judea, Inc is really all about, the uber-Zionist/Jewish supremacist Daniel Pipes lays it all out here in very plain and unambiguous language. The entire ‘Jew-rusalem’ declaration was about Trump ingratiating himself with the various members making up the hive so that when the waiter presents the bill for the 5-course gourmet meal that has just been devoured, the Maitre D is standing on terra firma in demanding payment, in this case, Trump’s much-discussed ‘ultimate deal’ for peace in the region.

And yes, his championing of the embassy move and the subsequent ‘defense’ on the part of his administration to Israel’s barbaric and brutal behavior against the Palestinian protesters was part of that strategy. The entire world is standing in unison in opposition to Israel and the only one standing by her right now is Trump, and this is exactly the way he wanted it all along.

Imagine for a moment, ladies and gentile-men (and especially the tweaker brigade) if–sometime in the near future–the explosive and volcanic announcement is made by the Trump administration that the US has decided to move its embassy out of Jerusalem and back to its original locale as a result of no ‘peace deal’ taking place due to Israeli intransigence, stalling, foot-dragging, etc…

We’ll let you ponder that one for a moment.

Daniel Pipes, jns.org

The opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem marks a peak emotional moment for anyone wanting a secure and prosperous Israel; in that spirit, Donald Trump has been hailed as “the best thing that has happened to Israel in a long time.”

But there’s also reason to see the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital not as an end in itself but as one act of a three-part drama that ends badly for the Jewish state. Allow me to sketch this theory:

Trump cut his teeth as a real estate developer. He reached deals by giving stakeholders – partners, unions, neighbors, building inspectors, banks, etc. – what they wanted so they bought into his project. That’s the art of the deal.

Turning to the Middle East, Trump has two grand priorities: reducing the Iranian threat and accomplishing the “ultimate deal” of bringing an end to the Arab-Israeli conflict. The two goals are related because the only way to build a powerful alliance against Iran is by including Israel, and that in turn means resolving the Palestinian issue, so that the Saudi and other Arab governments will fully cooperate with Israel. Therefore:

Step One: Give the Saudi leadership what it most wants – lots of attention and armaments.

Step Two: Do the same for Israel, giving it what it longs for – a U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

Step Three: Do the same for the Palestinians – “Palestine” with a capital also in Jerusalem, demanding in return their giving up the right of return and promising to live in peace with the Jewish state of Israel.

Boom, Trump has his anti-Iran alliance and his Arab-Israeli resolution. Nobel Prize, anyone?

There’s just one big hitch: Palestinian leaders shamelessly say whatever they need to, to get some benefit, only to renege on their promises with alacrity; we’ve seen this many times before, most notably in the 1993 Oslo Accords. This deceit compels the Israelis to crack down with checkpoints, make arrests, and even shoot Palestinians, which then (as we are witnessing lately on the Gaza-Israel border) gets them called genocidal aggressors. So, this story ends very badly for Israel. Was Jerusalem recognition worth Palestine?

Trump has been radio-silent until now about Step Three plans because he needs the Jerusalem embassy ecstatically in place. That done, he can move on to the Palestinians, now with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, and everyone else speechless, mutely unable to complain after so lavishly feting Trump.

As Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said after a trip to Washington earlier this month, “There is no free lunch.” Would that the embassy celebrants remember this truism and temper their euphoria, instead preparing themselves for the next, more troublesome round.

As I concluded an article along these lines three months ago, “I’ve been wrong many times about Trump in the past. I hope I am wrong this time too.”

  1. #1 by PJ London on 05/16/2018 - 9:34

    This whole nonsense assumes that the Orange Cockatoo has a strategy, a plan, in your dreams.
    He has only one idea and goal, “Be a celebrity”.
    His life revolves around how people [especially women] admire him. ‘Up-votes’ and ‘likes’ are his only measure of performance.
    He sold out to the ‘Jewish’ money to get the votes to win an election. He had smart people run his campaign for him. All he had to do was show up and tell the mob what they wanted to hear.
    Now he has surrounded himself with those who tell him how big and strong and powerful he is. The only thing that is big is his Ego, [just look at his hands].
    Don’t tell me how successful he was as a business man, he had the ‘Mob’ back him to begin with so he would wash their money through his Casinos, and then the Banks were so exposed he was too big to fail.
    This time he will fail and fail big, unfortunately he will kill millions of people, including Americans, and take down the world economy with his bluster and stupidity. The man is a lying cretin, and surrounds himself with sycophants, just read about his medical and mental examination.
    One can hope that he does not push the really big boys, [Putin and Xi] into slapping him down, but my money is on a World War when he allows Bolton and Haspel free reign to run the US.
    I have my Popcorn ready.

    ed note–of the many collective personality quirks and character flaws that have existed/do exist within ‘the movement’, the one that is perhaps the most unnerving amongst those of us who recognize that any true liberation MUST be guided along with rational, intelligent discourse is the intellectual arrogance that seems to be a staple within many people who consider themselves ‘experts’ on the complicated and oftentimes convoluted nature of geo-political events.

    Normally, our commenter ‘PJ’ makes good points, but which are negated when he lets loose with something like what appears above.

    Ok, so let’s just start at the beginning in deconstructing this–

    The premise upon which ‘PJ’ issues his comment is that Trump has ‘no plan’ but rather that he is just trying to be a ‘celebrity’.

    This premise is immediately and irreconcilably flawed utilizing 2 pices of hard, factual information–

    1. Somehow, Trump managed to get elected to the White House in a race that was tilted severely in favor of Hillary Clinton, the NeoCon’s choice, and yet, according to the premise upon which ‘PJ’ bases his statement, we are supposed to believe that everything we know right now WITHOUT ANY DOUBT OR RESERVATION WHATSOEVER concerning vote fraud, election rigging and the role that the JMSM plays in making sure that ‘their guy’ (or in this case, ‘their gal’) gets elected was somehow suspended or otherwise rendered inoperative so that a guy with ‘no plan’ and ‘no strategy’ could stroll into 1600 Pennsylvania Ave by sheer luck or happenstance.

    2. That Trump’s quest for ‘celebrity’ status is what drives his decisions, despite the fact that there isn’t a single thing he has done or said that has not been met with a tsunami of ear-splitting opprobrium and screeching on the part of the ‘intelligentsia’ amongst the American elite, otherwise known as the Jewish mainstream media.

    On both counts, it is obvious that PJ’s comments have all the validity to them as do those now swirling within ‘duh muuvmnt’ about the earth actually being flat rather than round.

    But what is most troubling about PJ’s comments more than anything else is the fact that he has obviously not even bothered reading the article itself, written by a staunch, bloodthirsty zionist who is sounding the alarm that Trump is up to something vis a vis the embassy move for which Israel is going to pay a heavy cost.

    Now, I don’t mean to pick on PJ, because as I said earlier, generally he leaves good comments, but I do think his poorly-conceived and poorly-constructed commentary is very instructive in explaining just why it is that the liberation of Gentiledom seems to make no progress and why it is that with each passing day, the very scenario which PJ describes–and probably very accurately–concerning the meltdown of the world’s systems and all the misery that attends such an apocalypse inches closer and closer to us all.

  2. #2 by James in Pa on 05/16/2018 - 9:34

    TUT, in logically refuting PJ’s comment concerning Trump having ‘no plan’ and yet managing to get elected, you forget to mention the nomination for the Republican ticket which featured Jewish money overwhelmingly backing Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, and yet Trump, with ‘no plan and no strategy’, still managed to get the nomination.

    I totally understand and agree with your statement as well concerning the intellectual arrogance of so many ‘activists’ who pride themselves on their open minds and superior thinking abilities and yet whose collective intellect snaps shut like a rat trap whenever there is a theory floated that possibly explains some anomaly in politics which does not conform to their predispositions. And yes, our Judaic enemies use this character flaw to their advantage and to our disadvantage. As appears here often on this site and its ed note commentary, no one ever accused the Jews of being stupid.

