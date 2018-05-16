Intelligent 'anti-Semitism' for thinking Gentiles
The Ugly Truth
Enjoy the embassy move, but don’t get giddy
search TUT
Blog Stats
- 18,988,043 hits
Archives
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
- April 2009
- March 2009
- February 2009
- January 2009
- December 2008
- November 2008
- October 2008
- September 2008
- August 2008
- July 2008
- June 2008
- May 2008
- April 2008
- March 2008
- February 2008
- January 2008
- December 2007
- November 2007
- October 2007
- August 2007
- June 2007
- May 2007
- April 2007
- March 2007
- February 2007
- January 2007
- December 2006
- November 2006
#1 by PJ London on 05/16/2018 - 9:34
This whole nonsense assumes that the Orange Cockatoo has a strategy, a plan, in your dreams.
He has only one idea and goal, “Be a celebrity”.
His life revolves around how people [especially women] admire him. ‘Up-votes’ and ‘likes’ are his only measure of performance.
He sold out to the ‘Jewish’ money to get the votes to win an election. He had smart people run his campaign for him. All he had to do was show up and tell the mob what they wanted to hear.
Now he has surrounded himself with those who tell him how big and strong and powerful he is. The only thing that is big is his Ego, [just look at his hands].
Don’t tell me how successful he was as a business man, he had the ‘Mob’ back him to begin with so he would wash their money through his Casinos, and then the Banks were so exposed he was too big to fail.
This time he will fail and fail big, unfortunately he will kill millions of people, including Americans, and take down the world economy with his bluster and stupidity. The man is a lying cretin, and surrounds himself with sycophants, just read about his medical and mental examination.
One can hope that he does not push the really big boys, [Putin and Xi] into slapping him down, but my money is on a World War when he allows Bolton and Haspel free reign to run the US.
I have my Popcorn ready.
ed note–of the many collective personality quirks and character flaws that have existed/do exist within ‘the movement’, the one that is perhaps the most unnerving amongst those of us who recognize that any true liberation MUST be guided along with rational, intelligent discourse is the intellectual arrogance that seems to be a staple within many people who consider themselves ‘experts’ on the complicated and oftentimes convoluted nature of geo-political events.
Normally, our commenter ‘PJ’ makes good points, but which are negated when he lets loose with something like what appears above.
Ok, so let’s just start at the beginning in deconstructing this–
The premise upon which ‘PJ’ issues his comment is that Trump has ‘no plan’ but rather that he is just trying to be a ‘celebrity’.
This premise is immediately and irreconcilably flawed utilizing 2 pices of hard, factual information–
1. Somehow, Trump managed to get elected to the White House in a race that was tilted severely in favor of Hillary Clinton, the NeoCon’s choice, and yet, according to the premise upon which ‘PJ’ bases his statement, we are supposed to believe that everything we know right now WITHOUT ANY DOUBT OR RESERVATION WHATSOEVER concerning vote fraud, election rigging and the role that the JMSM plays in making sure that ‘their guy’ (or in this case, ‘their gal’) gets elected was somehow suspended or otherwise rendered inoperative so that a guy with ‘no plan’ and ‘no strategy’ could stroll into 1600 Pennsylvania Ave by sheer luck or happenstance.
2. That Trump’s quest for ‘celebrity’ status is what drives his decisions, despite the fact that there isn’t a single thing he has done or said that has not been met with a tsunami of ear-splitting opprobrium and screeching on the part of the ‘intelligentsia’ amongst the American elite, otherwise known as the Jewish mainstream media.
On both counts, it is obvious that PJ’s comments have all the validity to them as do those now swirling within ‘duh muuvmnt’ about the earth actually being flat rather than round.
But what is most troubling about PJ’s comments more than anything else is the fact that he has obviously not even bothered reading the article itself, written by a staunch, bloodthirsty zionist who is sounding the alarm that Trump is up to something vis a vis the embassy move for which Israel is going to pay a heavy cost.
Now, I don’t mean to pick on PJ, because as I said earlier, generally he leaves good comments, but I do think his poorly-conceived and poorly-constructed commentary is very instructive in explaining just why it is that the liberation of Gentiledom seems to make no progress and why it is that with each passing day, the very scenario which PJ describes–and probably very accurately–concerning the meltdown of the world’s systems and all the misery that attends such an apocalypse inches closer and closer to us all.
#2 by James in Pa on 05/16/2018 - 9:34
TUT, in logically refuting PJ’s comment concerning Trump having ‘no plan’ and yet managing to get elected, you forget to mention the nomination for the Republican ticket which featured Jewish money overwhelmingly backing Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, and yet Trump, with ‘no plan and no strategy’, still managed to get the nomination.
I totally understand and agree with your statement as well concerning the intellectual arrogance of so many ‘activists’ who pride themselves on their open minds and superior thinking abilities and yet whose collective intellect snaps shut like a rat trap whenever there is a theory floated that possibly explains some anomaly in politics which does not conform to their predispositions. And yes, our Judaic enemies use this character flaw to their advantage and to our disadvantage. As appears here often on this site and its ed note commentary, no one ever accused the Jews of being stupid.