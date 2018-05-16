Enjoy the embassy move, but don’t get giddy

Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is not an end in itself but merely ‘act one’ of a three-part drama that ends badly for the Jewish state.

ed note–as we have explained here now for close to 2 years ad nauseum to all the various tweakers out there in ‘duh muuvmnt’ who–due to their own obsessive compulsive/reactionary/one dimensional thinking–fail to grasp the multi-layered nature of what Trump’s pandering to Judea, Inc is really all about, the uber-Zionist/Jewish supremacist Daniel Pipes lays it all out here in very plain and unambiguous language. The entire ‘Jew-rusalem’ declaration was about Trump ingratiating himself with the various members making up the hive so that when the waiter presents the bill for the 5-course gourmet meal that has just been devoured, the Maitre D is standing on terra firma in demanding payment, in this case, Trump’s much-discussed ‘ultimate deal’ for peace in the region.

And yes, his championing of the embassy move and the subsequent ‘defense’ on the part of his administration to Israel’s barbaric and brutal behavior against the Palestinian protesters was part of that strategy. The entire world is standing in unison in opposition to Israel and the only one standing by her right now is Trump, and this is exactly the way he wanted it all along.

Imagine for a moment, ladies and gentile-men (and especially the tweaker brigade) if–sometime in the near future–the explosive and volcanic announcement is made by the Trump administration that the US has decided to move its embassy out of Jerusalem and back to its original locale as a result of no ‘peace deal’ taking place due to Israeli intransigence, stalling, foot-dragging, etc…

We’ll let you ponder that one for a moment.

Daniel Pipes, jns.org

The opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem marks a peak emotional moment for anyone wanting a secure and prosperous Israel; in that spirit, Donald Trump has been hailed as “the best thing that has happened to Israel in a long time.”

But there’s also reason to see the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital not as an end in itself but as one act of a three-part drama that ends badly for the Jewish state. Allow me to sketch this theory:

Trump cut his teeth as a real estate developer. He reached deals by giving stakeholders – partners, unions, neighbors, building inspectors, banks, etc. – what they wanted so they bought into his project. That’s the art of the deal.

Turning to the Middle East, Trump has two grand priorities: reducing the Iranian threat and accomplishing the “ultimate deal” of bringing an end to the Arab-Israeli conflict. The two goals are related because the only way to build a powerful alliance against Iran is by including Israel, and that in turn means resolving the Palestinian issue, so that the Saudi and other Arab governments will fully cooperate with Israel. Therefore:

Step One: Give the Saudi leadership what it most wants – lots of attention and armaments.

Step Two: Do the same for Israel, giving it what it longs for – a U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

Step Three: Do the same for the Palestinians – “Palestine” with a capital also in Jerusalem, demanding in return their giving up the right of return and promising to live in peace with the Jewish state of Israel.

Boom, Trump has his anti-Iran alliance and his Arab-Israeli resolution. Nobel Prize, anyone?

There’s just one big hitch: Palestinian leaders shamelessly say whatever they need to, to get some benefit, only to renege on their promises with alacrity; we’ve seen this many times before, most notably in the 1993 Oslo Accords. This deceit compels the Israelis to crack down with checkpoints, make arrests, and even shoot Palestinians, which then (as we are witnessing lately on the Gaza-Israel border) gets them called genocidal aggressors. So, this story ends very badly for Israel. Was Jerusalem recognition worth Palestine?

Trump has been radio-silent until now about Step Three plans because he needs the Jerusalem embassy ecstatically in place. That done, he can move on to the Palestinians, now with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, and everyone else speechless, mutely unable to complain after so lavishly feting Trump.

As Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said after a trip to Washington earlier this month, “There is no free lunch.” Would that the embassy celebrants remember this truism and temper their euphoria, instead preparing themselves for the next, more troublesome round.

As I concluded an article along these lines three months ago, “I’ve been wrong many times about Trump in the past. I hope I am wrong this time too.”