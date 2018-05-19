Netanyahu: Israel thwarted terror attacks in more than 30 countries

PM’s assertion appears to confirm earlier claim by minister on extent of Jewish state’s intelligence sharing efforts worldwide

ed note–keep in mind a few items here.

Israel ONLY profits from terrorist attacks taking place in other countries. When something goes BOOM somewhere else, and especially in the West, she has nothing to lose and everything to gain, as the narrative she needs of Islam being a ‘violent ideology’ is permanently branded in the adle-minded brain of the average Westerner who for all intents and purposes is an addict when it comes to ingesting the lies of the JMSM.

Therefore, all can rest assured that those ‘terrorist’ attacks which Netanyahu claims Israel ‘thwarted’ were not those being planned by 3rd parties, but rather by Israel herself, no different than the gangsters who show up at the front door of some shop keeper with a can of gasoline and a box of matches and announce that they are there to collect this week’s ‘insurance’ payment against fire damage t the shop keeper’s place of business.

We should understand as well that when Nutty Netty engages in language such as this that he is conveying very subtle and yet impossible-to-misconstrue innuendo to the leaders of the world, and especially those in the West, that Israel is the decider as to whether something does in deed go BOOM in those countries and that if the leaders of those countries are smart, they’ll do as Israel says on all sorts of matters.

Perhaps it was best described by ‘ex’ Mossad case officer/agent Victor Ostrovsky in his book ‘The Other Side of Deception’ the manner by which Israel helps her ‘allies’ when planned terrroist attacks are on their way, to wit–

‘In the summer of 1983, this same informant told the Mossad about a large Mercedes truck that was being fitted by the Shi’ite Muslims with spaces that could hold bombs. Now, the Mossad knew that because of its size, there were only a few logical targets, one of which must be the U.S. compound. The question then was whether or not to warn the Americans to be on particular alert for a truck matching the description. Admony, in refusing to give the Americans specific information on the truck, said, ‘No, we’re not there to protect Americans.’ At the same time, however, all Israeli installations were given the specific details and warned to watch for a truck matching the description of the Mercedes.

At 6:20 a.m. on October 23, 1983, a large Mercedes truck approached the Beirut airport, passing well within sight of Israeli sentries in their nearby base and turning left into the parking lot. A U.S. Marine guard reported with alarm that the truck was gathering speed, but before he could do anything, the truck roared toward the entrance of the four-story reinforced concrete Aviation Safety Building, used as headquarters for the Eighth Marine Battalion, crashing through a wrought-iron pate, hitting the sand-bagged guard post, smashing through another barrier, and ramming over a wall of sandbags into the lobby, exploding with such a terrific force that the building was instantly reduced to rubble.

The loss of 241 U.S. Marines, most of them still sleeping in their cots at the time of the suicide mission, was the highest single-day death toll for the Americans since 246 died throughout Vietnam at the start of the Tet offensive on January 13,1968. The general attitude at Mossad about the Americans was: ‘As far as the Yanks go, we are not here to protect them. They can do their own watching. They wanted to stick their nose into this thing, so let them pay the price.’

Times of Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that Israel has thwarted terror attacks in more than 30 countries, appearing to confirm a minister’s claim on the extent of Israel’s intelligence sharing efforts.

“Israel’s security services and our remarkable intelligence services have prevented terrorist attacks in over 30 countries, major terrorist attacks — the downing of aircraft,” he said during a meeting in his office with the Panamanian president, referring to remarks in January that Israel has prevented hijacked airplanes from crashing into European cities.

“But today we have prevented such catastrophes by sharing our intelligence with other countries, as we share with our friends in Panama,” added Netanyahu.

Netanyahu did not provide specific details about the attacks Israel helped prevent, nor the countries that were targeted, and his office did not respond to a request for clarification.

The figure he provided echoed that given by Economy Minister Eli Cohen, who in February said Israel helped prevent attacks in more than 30 countries during 2017. Cohen’s assertion came shortly after Israel revealed that the Military Intelligence Unit 8200 had foiled an Islamic State attempt to bomb a flight from Australia last August.

Cohen was rebuked at the time for his claim by Environmental Protection Minister Ze’ev Elkin, a member of the high-level security cabinet, who questioned Cohen’s credibility on security matters.

“He’s not a member of the security cabinet so he isn’t privy to all the information given by security and intelligence officials,” Elkin said of Cohen in an interview with Army Radio. “I’m not sure where he got those figures from.”

In his meeting Thursday with Panama’s Juan Carlos Varela, in which they inked a bilateral free trade deal, Netanyahu stressed the “common battle to fight terrorism,” while blasting Iran as the “preeminent terrorist state.”

“Iran was responsible for the horrible terrorist attacks in Argentina, and I think beyond that,” referring to the deadly bombings in the early 1990s of Israel’s embassy in Buenos Aires and the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association building. Israel has blamed the attacks on Hezbollah, the Lebanese terror group backed by Iran, as well as senior Iranian officials.

“So we have a common battle to fight terrorism, and to fight the sponsors and dispatchers of terrorists,” added Netanyahu. “And we are doing it in the Middle East, but I think as I said, it encompasses today the entire world, the entire world.”

Echoing Netanyahu, Varela said all countries should be united in combating terror.

“The fight against terrorism shouldn’t have boundaries, ideologies, or fate. The fight against terrorism should unite all human beings to stop the evil that terrorists represent, and to fight for the right of all human beings to live in this world in peace,” he said.

Varela also thanked Netanyahu for providing Panama with information indicating Hezbollah was behind a terror attack in the country, apparently referring to the 1994 bombing of a plane in Panama in which 21 were killed.

“I received a letter from you confirming that I lost my roommate and a serious member of the Panamanian Jewish community to a terrorist attack conducted by Hezbollah in Panama some years ago. Thank you for that information. We shall share it with the family, and I will keep following that case to make sure that justice is done,” said Varela.