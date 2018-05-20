How They Do It– ‘There’s a simple explanation for school shootings–It’s the Guns’

ed note–The Jews as a group who today are in total control of the media in America (and elsewhere throughout the West) did not get control of this very strategic asset by accident. In seeing their agenda move forward, they recognized that this–along with control of money, but to a lesser degree–must be achieved in the same way that any army seeks to take a hill and use its elevated position as a base of operations in lobbing ordnance down upon the enemy below.

And in this function, the media is more important than control of the money supply or even control of the government, for through the media and its ability to steer the entire culture of a nation, the politics, spending habits, behaviors, etc of people are hijacked and steered via remote control in whatever direction and in whatever manner the occupying power in control of information desires.

And no one should doubt its effectiveness. Merely look around at how people behave–especially young people who are still in the process of ‘finding’ themselves. Compare how they dress, how they talk and their behavior juxstaposed to what is splashed across the media vis a vis whoever the flavor of the day happens to be in terms of pop culture. Body piercings, tattoos, language, sexual activity, etc, all of these things and more are carefully-written/carefully-coded behavioral programs that are downloaded onto the harddrives of a nation just waiting for whoever installed them to execute them and put their operations into motion.

Frum knows that it is he and his cousins who are responsible for America’s culture having gone to the dogs. Bit by bit, drip by drip, drop by drop, a deliberate program of degrading morals and civility while at the same time elevating vice, violence, vulgarity, and every other vicious attribute that defines a nation of barbarians is the result of the decades-long conditioning which Judea, Inc has overseen in turning America into the remorseless, greedy Golem that Israel needs in waging war against almost 2 billion Muslims.

Guns–including modern military type weapons which are now the norm these days in these mass shootings–have been around since America’s founding, but it is only in the last generation, after a prolonged period of deliberate de-civilization of the American mind that we see the kinds of violence taking place now, and it is within the context of running interference and making sure that people remain fixed on the guns themselves rather than on the toxic effect that ‘Jewish values’ have had over the morals of America through control of the mass media and Hollywood that Frum & co seek to ‘change the subject’ as to just who is responsible in the same way that immediately following 9/11, anyone who dared draw a connecting line between America’s overt pro-Israel stance in the Middle East to the events of that day were immediately shouted down as ‘anti-Shemites’ and ‘Joo-haters’.

David Frum for The Atlantic

Americans of high-school age are 82 times more likely to die from a gun homicide than 15- to 19-year-olds in the rest of the developed world.

This stark discrepancy is often treated as a baffling fact, requiring some counterintuitive explanation. After today’s massacre in Texas, the state’s lieutenant governor, Dan Patrick, suggested that the problem may be that high schools have too many doors. “Had there been one single entrance possibly for every student, maybe [the shooter] would have been stopped.”

At other moments, we’re told that the problem is that we need to do a better job guessing which troubled teens may prove murderous at some point in the future, or dealing with the excesses of masculinity, or possibly the crisis of meaning and identity in the secularizing modern world. As always, though, there is a simpler and more powerful explanation of why there has been no similar school shooting in Germany since 2009; or in Canada since 2016; none in the United Kingdom since 1996—while conversely, more young Americans have died in school shootings in 2018 than in all the nation’s combat operations all over the world.*

The answer is almost insultingly simple and has the virtue only of being true: It’s the guns.

The Parkland shooting earlier this year seemed at last to ignite a public movement in response to these terrible crimes. Yet even the cumulative impact of slaughter after slaughter has not softened the harsh divide of the American gun impasse. Back in 2012, Nate Silver observed: “Whether someone owns a gun is a more powerful predictor of a person’s political party than her gender, whether she identifies as gay or lesbian, whether she is Hispanic, whether she lives in the South, or a number of other demographic characteristics.”

More than 70 percent of Trump voters in 2016 described guns as “very important” to their vote, versus only 40 percent who described abortion as “very important” to their vote and only 25 percent who felt that way about gay rights. With the slow fading of battles over same-sex marriage and abortion, and the rapid collapse of other aspects of conservative ideology, guns may now rank as the single most important political dividing line in 21st century America.

Only 30 percent of Americans own guns. Thus far, that minority has sufficed to block substantial federal action on guns. But a one-third minority—and especially a non-urban one-third minority—may no longer suffice to shape American culture.

The outrage after Parkland looked less like a political movement, more like the great waves of moral reform that have at intervals since the 1840s challenged the existing political order in the name of higher ethical ideals. The most important success of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, for example, was not to change laws (although they changed some), but to change hearts: to persuade Americans that drunk driving was not funny, not charming, and not acceptable.

American gun culture in the 2010s is as blithely irresponsible as American alcohol culture in the 1960s.

According to a Pew survey, only about one-quarter of gun owners think it essential to alert visitors with children that guns may be present in the home. (Twice as many non-gun-owners think so.) Only 66 percent of gun owners think it essential to keep guns locked up when not in use. (Ninety percent of non-gun-owners think so.) Only 45 percent of them actually do it.

This carelessness and disregard is taking lives and breaking families. The first step toward correcting a social wrong is opening people’s eyes to see that wrong. America has now tallied still more victims and broken the hearts of still more mourners. It’s a horrible price to pay for a moral reckoning and awakening—but the history of the nation promises that while the awakening may often come tragically slow, it does come in time, with all the power of justice delayed but not denied.