New Freedom Flotilla Sets Sail to Challenge Israel’s Blockade of Gaza (VIDEO)

PALESTINE CHRONICLE – A four-ship Freedom Flotilla has set sail for the Gaza Strip to challenge Israel’s decade-old blockade of the besieged territory. The Al-Awda, Arabic for The Return, vessel set sail a week ago from Norway and linked up with three other boats in Copenhagen, Denmark on Sunday, before beginning a tour of European ports which will end in the Gaza Strip. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 05/22/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.