«
»

Families of Sandy Hook victims & an FBI agent file defamation lawsuit against right-wing radio host Alex Jones


abcnews

Six families of victims killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting, as well as an FBI agent who responded to the scene, filed a defamation lawsuit today against radio personality Alex Jones, who has repeatedly called the shooting fake.

The lawsuit accuses Jones, a staunch gun rights advocate who operates Infowars, a website that routinely propagates conspiracies, of “a years-long campaign of abusive and outrageous false statements.”

Twenty children and six educators died in the Dec. 14, 2012, shooting at the Newtown, Connecticut, school.

PHOTO: Two Connecticut State Police officers escort a class of students and two adults out of Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., Dec. 14, 2012.


Two Connecticut State Police officers escort a class of students and two adults out of Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., Dec. 14, 2012

“While the nation recoiled at the terrible reality of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, Alex Jones saw an opportunity,” the families’ attorney Josh Koskoff said. “He went on a sustained attack that has lasted for years, accusing shattered family members of being actors, stating as fact that the shooting itself was a hoax and inciting others to act on these malicious lies.”

PHOTO: In this Dec. 14, 2012 file photo, Carlee Soto uses a phone to ask about her sister, Victoria Soto, a teacher at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., after gunman Adam Lanza killed 26 people inside the school, including 20 children.


In this Dec. 14, 2012 file photo, Carlee Soto uses a phone to ask about her sister, Victoria Soto, a teacher at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., after gunman Adam Lanza killed 26 people inside the school, including 20 children.more +

The plaintiffs are the parents of four children killed at Sandy Hook — Jacqueline and Mark Barden, parents of Daniel; Nicole and Ian Hockley, parents of Dylan; Francine and David Wheeler, parents of Ben; and Jennifer Hensel and Jeremy Richman, parents of Avielle — as well as Donna Soto, Carlee Soto-Parisi, Carlos Soto and Jillian Soto, the mother and siblings of first-grade teacher Victoria Leigh Soto; and Erica Lafferty-Garbatini, the daughter of Sandy Hook Elementary School Principal Dawn Hochsprung. FBI agent Bill Aldenberg is also a plaintiff.

PHOTO: Deborah Gibelli holds her daughter, Alexandra Gibelli, age 9, while looking at a memorial for those killed in the school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, on Dec. 24, 2012 in Newtown, Conn.

Deborah Gibelli holds her daughter, Alexandra Gibelli, age 9, while looking at a memorial for those killed in the school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, on Dec. 24, 2012 in Newtown, Conn.

“As a result of Jones’ campaign,” the families and Aldenberg said they have been “forced to endure malicious and cruel abuse at the hands of ruthless unscrupulous people.”

Their lawsuit also names Wolfgang Halbig, a Florida man who founded the now-defunct website SandyHookJustice, his associate Cory Sklanka and Infowars itself.

The lawsuit, filed in Superior Court in Bridgeport, cites Jones’ public assertions, including one from Sept. 25, 2014, in which he said video from the day of the shooting showed that the same children were cycled in and out of the school and that no emergency helicopters were sent to the school, and were “clearly staged.”

PHOTO: Radio talk show host Alex Jones speaks during a rally in support of Donald Trump near the Republican National Convention, July 18, 2016, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Radio talk show host Alex Jones speaks during a rally in support of Donald Trump near the Republican National Convention, July 18, 2016, in Cleveland, Ohio

The lawsuit quotes Jones as saying on Jan. 13, 2015, “Yeah, so, Sandy Hook is a synthetic completely fake with actors, in my view, manufactured.”

The plaintiffs called such statements, among others, “outrageous, deeply painful and defamatory.”

This entry was posted on 05/23/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by Lasse Karagiannis (@Amalek_) on 05/23/2018 - 9:34

    He has repeatedly retracted from this conclusion and that was long time before the lawsuit.

  2. #2 by ann fitzgerald on 05/23/2018 - 9:34

    funny! Sandy Hook was yet another Jewish false flag op and Alex is a crypto Judas goat whose Infowars is owned by israeli intell STRATFOR

    ed note–No, not funny. Sandy Hook was an event where a mentally deranged young man named Adam Lanza went into an elementary school and murdered a bunch of people, plain and simple. Alex may indeed be a ‘judas goat’ as you described it, but the fact of the matter is that he only has the power that he does because he peddles nonsense that appeals to conspiracy-theory addicts who just don’t know when to say ‘enough’.

    Well, all of you out there who peddled this nonsense along with Jones are about to get everything you have been demanding now for almost 6 years–photos of dead kids, autopsies, testimony from grieving parents and loved ones and when you have egg all over your faces and look back at the almost 6 years you wasted, to say nothing of the incalculable amount of damage you did to the 9/11 truth movement with your nonsense, you’ll have no one to blame for what is coming other than yourselves.

    As I said earlier, ‘No, not funny.’

  3. #3 by DB on 05/23/2018 - 9:34

    The fact that he may have retracted from his original statement does not change anything. He–along with a retinue of similar scoundrels such as Fetzer, Halbig, Smallstrom, ‘Dr. K’ and others led everyone on this wild goose chase the original idea for which was more than likely cooked up in some ‘think tank’ in Tel Aviv.

    The editors of this website were right all along concerning the entire SH hoax fiasco and now the facts are bearing all of this out.

  4. #4 by jackthewolf1017 on 05/23/2018 - 9:34

    Hopefully, the lawsuit will last long enough to go through a full discovery process unlike Halbig’s when the Plaintiff, on the verge of being forced to produce evidence, folded like a cheap card table! WHY? I think it was a planned event. Maybe some people died and maybe not but, too many oddities, unanswered questions, sealed records and the school was razed, thus limiting forensic evidence. Too strange for words!

    ed note–‘MAYBE some people died and may be not…’

    You can’t even muster enough to answer the question as to whether people really died or didn’t, and yet, you say there were ‘too many oddities’ and ‘too many unanswered questions’ and still you expect to be taken seriously?

    Hopeless. Simply hopeless.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: