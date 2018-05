How They Do It– ‘The Holocaust did not legitimize Zionism…3000 years of Judaism does’

If international public opinion does not understand that Jews deserved Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in 1933 no less than in 1948, it will infer that Zionism owes its legitimacy to Hitler.

ed note–remember that for the last half century and more, the Hollerco$t was THE reason given as to why the Jews deserved to be given ‘that land’. Book after book after book, movie after movie after movie was made hyperfocusing on Jewish suffering before, during, and after WWII to the complete negation of what others endured and this event was used as ‘exhibit A’ in making the case for the creation of the Jewish state.

Now however, as it always is, the real truth comes out–that indeed it was not the Hollerco$t that ‘legitimizes’ Judea Resurrecta, but indeed, Judaism itself as laid out within the bloody and diabolical pages of the ultimate ‘book of hate’, the Torah, with its prescription of anti-Gentilism and recipe for total world control, just a few examples of which are laid out below, to wit–

‘The Gentiles shall come to your light,

And their kings to the brightness of your ascension…

You shall drink their milk and draw milk from the breasts of their kings…

Strangers shall stand and feed your flocks,

And the sons of the foreigner shall be your plowmen and your vinedressers…

You shall be named the priests of the Lord and the Gentiles shall call you the servants of God as you eat their riches, while they boast of your greatness and surrender unto you all their gold and incense…

The children of those who afflicted you shall come bowing down to you,

And all those who despised you shall fall prostrate at the soles of your feet,

The sons of foreigners shall build up your walls,

And their kings shall minister to you, as your gates remain open, day and night,

So that men may bring to you the wealth of the Gentiles, while their kings are led in humble procession before you,

For the nation which will not bow down and serve you shall perish, it shall be utterly destroyed…

–Book of Isaiah

Rafael Castro for Israeli National News

Western support for Israel and the Jewish People based on shame and guilt due to the Holocaust is problematic. It implies that Jews in Israel are owed solidarity due to the wrongs of the past, rather than to their being right in the present.

Living in Berlin, I realize that many Europeans and particularly Germans support Israel more out of collective guilt and shame than genuine conviction. This is dangerous. As soon as these painful feelings ebb – as they inevitably are bound to – so will their support for Israel and for the Jews. Furthermore this guilt and shame can easily morph into resentment and rage.

In recent years polls have revealed that a worrisome number of Europeans compare Zionism with Nazism. In 2015, the Bertelsmann Foundation revealed that 35% of Germans feel it appropriate to equate Israel’s treatment of Palestinians with Nazis’ treatment of Jews. That this parallel is popular is no coincidence.

Until Europeans do not learn that Jewish self-determination predates the Holocaust, they will demonize Zionism to unburden their conscience and relieve their shame. We have seen this phenomenon happen throughout Europe. Germans have just followed suit.

As memories of Nazism recede and rightwing anti-Semitism declines, many Westerners assume that Jews would be safer without Zionism. The myth that Islamic anti-Semitism is wholly attributable to Zionism is so widespread, that even many Diaspora Jews believe it.

A cursory glance at Jewish history in Christian and Muslim lands demonstrates that in the Diaspora, Jewish safety largely depended on the goodwill of non-Jews and the meekness of Jews. This was especially true in the Muslim world where religious tolerance was premised on the complete subordination of Jews to Islamic hegemony.

Leveraging the Holocaust to legitimize Israel is nevertheless short-sighted. If international public opinion does not understand that Jews deserved Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in 1933 no less than in 1948, it will infer that Zionism owes its legitimacy to Hitler.

Yet Zionism’s legitimacy does not depend on anti-Semitism or on the actions of anyone towards Jews. Zionism owes its legitimacy to 3000 years of uninterrupted Jewish history in the Land of Israel and 2000 years of Jews around the world praying for their exile to end.

The world must know that Zionism allowed Jews to return to their historical homeland – not just to flee from oppressors. The Holocaust made Zionism urgent – not legitimate. To deny this implies that Israel’s legitimacy hinges on the relationship between Diaspora Jews and their neighbors. This is no foundation for Jews to feel national pride and self-respect in the wake of Israel’s 70th anniversary.