Israeli military shot over 500 Palestinians in the head during Gaza protests

ed note–in the interests of posterity, we’ll say it again–

This is not simply because of ‘Zionism’.

This is not a ‘Khazar’ thing.

It is not a ‘Talmud’ thing.

It is not an ‘Ashkenazi vs. Sephardim’ thing.

This is not something which the Torah ‘forbids’, as everyone is seduced into believing by the ‘sweet nothings’ that are whispered into the ears of guillible goy, either by the ‘good Jews’ at Neturei Karta or by Christian apologists of various stripes.

This is Judaism, thousands of years old and readily/easily understood once rational persons get control over whatever kind of religiously-based emotionalism they allow to self-incapacitate their thinking, and once someone finally does come to rational grips with the organically-violent nature of Judaism going back 5,000 years, the only thing that should surprise people with numbers such as this is that they aren’t much higher.

Dr. Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesperson of the Palestinian Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip, has reported Sunday that Israeli soldiers have killed 112 Palestinians, and injured 13,190 since the Great Return March protests started on the Palestinian Land Day, March 30th, 2018. Dr. al-Qedra said that the soldiers killed 13 Palestinian children, and injured 2096 others, in addition to wounding 1029 women. He added that 332 of the wounded Palestinians suffered life-threatening injuries, 3,422 suffered moderate wounds, 9,436 suffered mild injuries, and 5,572 suffered the effects of teargas inhalation. Dr. al-Qedra said that:

502 Palestinians were shot in the head and neck.

283 were shot in the chest and back.

225 were shot in the abdomen and pelvis.

938 were shot in the arm.

325 were shot in the leg.

1,117 suffered various cuts and bruises to several parts of their bodies.

He also said that 27 of the wounded Palestinians suffered amputations in their legs, one in his arm, and four others had some fingers severed by Israeli fire. Dr. al-Qedra added that the soldiers also shot and killed one medic, and injured 323 others with live fire and gas bombs, in addition to causing damage to 37 ambulances.