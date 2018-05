Israel’s security cabinet now holds its meetings in an underground bunker

PM decides to transfer discussions to new secure Jerusalem site for foreseeable future, signaling heightened sensitivity of discussions

ed note–as with all things Jooish, and especially any and all items involving Nutty Netty, who has an obvious penchant for speaking fluent gangertese and using theatricism, innunendo and symbolism in getting certain ideas across, so too must this latest development be understood for its ‘subterranean’–no pun intended–nuanced importance.

World leaders go to ‘underground bunkers’ when they are fighting wars, and not just to get a few minutes of ‘peace and quiet’. This, coupled with the recent news announcing that Netanyahu now has the power to declare war without Knesset approval, making him a virtual one-man Armageddonist, needs to be seen and understood for the message which Netanyahu is trying to convey–that he is getting ready to light the fuse on a bomb whose destructive properties are such that his command center must be moved to a more ‘secure’ location, not only in terms of any possible Russian/Iranian/Syrian retaliation, but as well, anything that the Western powers–as unlikely a scenario as that may appear to be on its face–may try to do in preventing him from launching the unthinkable.

As we have counseled here over the years, it is a grave mistake (and one unfortunately in which unfortunately a disproportionately-high percentage of commentators have been all too willing to engage themselves) to simply laugh away Netaynahu’s theatrics, whether it is his infamous bomb cartoon at the UN or his most recent ‘Iran Lied’ presentation with him narrating a Power Point presentation ‘proving’ that Iran was trying to develop nukes. As yours truly has said over the years, he is a wild animal in an expensive suit, a fact which unfortunately few seem to recognize until he bares fang, horn and claw in some ungodly bloodbath in Gaza or wherever, and all can rest assured that the rest of the world–from Trump to Putin to May to Merkel to Macron–have no idea whatsoever how to get this raging one-man-inferno under control, despite what appears to be the calm demeanor they display when the cameras are rolling and the mics are on.

Times of Israel

Israel’s high-level security cabinet is now holding its meetings in a new, specially built underground bunker in Jerusalem for the foreseeable future.

The change of venue — meetings of the security cabinet usually take place in the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem — may signal the heightened sensitivity of upcoming discussions, with some observers in the Hebrew-language media suggesting it could point to preparations for a possible escalation of hostilities with Iran.

Talks held in the secure bunker — known as the National Management Center — could also prevent leaks to the media.

The decision to move the meetings to the bunker was made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Two meetings of the 11-member forum have already been held there, and a third was scheduled for Wednesday, Army Radio said.

Following Israel’s recent military successes, including the Air Force’s strike on an Iranian base attack two weeks ago, the cabinet is reportedly formulating policy and deciding Israel’s red lines with regard to Iran and Syria.

During two pre-dawn hours on May 10, Israeli F-15 and F-16 fighter jets evaded “dozens of missiles” and dropped “many dozens” of bombs on over 50 Iranian targets throughout Syria as the Israel air force carried out an extensive campaign, dubbed “Operation House of Cards,” to debilitate Iran’s military presence in the country.

Those strikes came after 32 rockets were fired by Iranian troops in Syria at the Golan Heights, according to Israel Air Force figures, none of which struck Israeli territory.

At a meeting on the morning after the attack, the security cabinet discussed how best to proceed — whether to press its military advantage or settle for what had already been achieved, Hadashot news reported.