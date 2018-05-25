How They Do It– ‘If Israel were to fall, the West would cease to exist’

ed note–the readers of this website are doubtless already aware of Jew-lio Meotti, an obvious lunatic writing from Rome who does not waste a moment in fighting for the Judaic cause, which–when distilled down to its most irreducible minimum,–is supremacism and the outline of world domination of and by Jewish interests.

Besides his usual mix of stoking the anti-Islamic fears of the West as a necessary precursor to Ma and Pa sending little Johnnie (or Joanie) off to the sands of wherever to fight Israel’s wars for her, he also makes sure to regularly spice all his writings with a heaping dose of guilt in terms of ‘Jooish suffrink’ and how the recompense for this great sin has neither a limit nor an expiration date.

Readers should pay close attention to this particular piece (of exactly what, we won’t say in polite company) emanating from Meotti’s mouth, as it underscores several issues which we try to point out and discuss on this website regularly.

1. The inflated and arrogant Judaic mindset, that the ‘West would cease to exit’ if Israel were to ‘fall’. This is a predominant theme in Jewish thinking where GAAAAAWD’S chosen people occupy the epi-center of all existence throughout the entirety of the universe, and without their divine presence, all matter and life would cease to exist, as yahweh–the violent, vindictive and racist god of the Jews–would have no reason to continue his own existence and therefore would tear everything asunder in his eternal and infernal rage and disappointment.

What should be noted in this however is the absolute fallacy of this line of thinking when one considers history. Judaism has been at war with ‘the West’ ever since the time of the Greeks, a fact which Jews openly and loudly celebrate yearly in their religious feast of H’nooka. Western values have always been considered heretical and antithetical to the teachings of Judaism, again, as evidenced not only in Judea’s war against Greece, but as well, with Greece’s successor–Rome.

What is equally important to consider however is the veiled threat which Meotti is uttering, something which Jewish interests do often when corralling Western support for their cause, which is to re-signal Israel’s previously-stated threat of nuclear annihilation of the West if Europe, America et al ever bail out on their ‘duty’ in recompensing the Jews. As famously put by Israeli military historian and adviser to the Israeli government Martin Van Creveld–

‘We possess several hundred atomic warheads and rockets and can launch them at targets in all directions, perhaps even at Rome. Most European capitals are targets of our air force…Our armed forces are not the thirteenth strongest in the world, but rather the second or third. We have the (nuclear) capability to take the world down with us, and I can assure you that this will happen before Israel goes under.’

Where Meotti does get it right however is in his characterization of the Jewish state as a ‘bug’. We’ll forgo the usual extended verbal commentary on that one in favor of the image presented above.

Giulio Meotti, Israel National News

Israel is a very tiny state. From north to south, from Metulla to Eilat, a modern jet covers the entire Israeli territory in than 10 minutes. Between Natanya, the city overlooking the Mediterranean, and the Palestinian Arab town of Tulkarem, there are 15 miles.

Israel has the double of population of my Italian city, Rome. If you climb to Gush Etzion, a few miles south of Jerusalem, you can see the entire Jewish State from Jordan to the sea. In one of the narrower points in central Israel, the full width of the state from the Mediterranean to the Green Line is just 9 miles. Three times the length of the airport runway at the John F. Kennedy in New York.

The Arab-Islamic world occupies 800 times the land that today is Israel. So why should non-Jews care about this tiny Jewish enclave? Because those who want to destroy Western civilization are also those trying to erase Israel from the map, as occurred last week at the border with Gaza.

“Allah Akbar” is the Islamist battle cry in Rafah as in Paris.

In one week, the United States first vetoed a UN resolution that wanted to condemn Israel for the dead in Gaza, then voted against an investigation by the Geneva Human Rights Council. Had it not been for the US, Israel would have been crucified by the international community.

The European countries, in fact, betrayed the Jews once again (Belgium and Spain voted against Israel, UK and Germany abstained). It is not just a security issue, as it is for Egypt or Jordan. Of course, Israel has for example, prevented three Middle Eastern countries from building a clandestine nuclear arsenal: Saddam Hussein’s Iraq, Bashar al Assad’s Syria and Iran’s Ayatollah. But this American protection of Israel arises from a commonality of values, ideals, principles.

Why, in fact, does the cause of Israel generate so much passion even in non-Jews all over the world? Why Israel?

What makes this stubborn bug wedged in the Middle East so special? Israel is in the Middle East, but it incorporates the very rare sap of the “West” as values, tradition and hopes. In the critical phase for survival of Israel, the nihilist Jihad offensive makes no difference between the roads of Nice and Nahal Oz.

If Israel were to fall, the West that we know, that our fathers helped to defend and build, would cease to exist.

Non-Jews from all parts of the globe should see Israel as the symbol of a great story that speaks of love, freedom, justice and rebellion against evil. Israel is the symbol of the possibility of being free outside the borders of the West. And this is precisely why Israel today is an intolerable presence for the fanatics and the relativists.

For decades, Israel has been the first target of Islamic fundamentalism that has the civilization of the West in its demoniac viewfinder, and does not even hide it. The clash is not about the Israeli Gibraltar, it is about the danger of an end of civilization itself.

Charles Peguy said: “Civilization dies”. And it dies a little bit every day in the Western betrayal of Israel.