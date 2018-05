Operation Cast Lead: ‘Ehud Barak Gave the Order to Kill’

“Ehud Barak gave the order to kill 1,400 Palestinians in Gaza, with 344 children dead. He declared the siege on Gaza, limiting food, medicine and water.” In 2010, as prime minister, Barak launched a deadly attack against a group of international human rights activists heading to Gaza on a Freedom Flotilla that was meant to punch a hole in the punishing Israeli maritime blockade, and to bring humanitarian aid to Palestinians. The flotilla was attacked by Israeli Security Forces and 10 of the unarmed human rights advocates were murdered by Israeli military gunfire. CONTINUE READING