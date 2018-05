UK – Arms Sales To Israel Hit Peak As Prince William Plans Visit To Jerusalem

British defense companies made a record amount of money from selling weapons and military hardware to Israel, anti-arms campaigners’ data shows. New figures were revealed ahead of the royal trip to the country in June. According to Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT), defense contractors made at least £221 million ($294 million) last year from deals with Tel Aviv. That is a significant increase compared to £86 million ($114 million) in 2016. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

