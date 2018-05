‘Who do you think owns the press?’ Elon Musk tweet attracts barrage of anti-Semitic comments

The founder of an online publication The Online, Joshua Topolsky, asked Musk: “Do you think it’s in the interest of powerful people to A: support a free press that exposes their lies, or B: tear it down so their lies are easier to tell?” Musk responded: “Who do you think *owns* the press? Hello.” CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

