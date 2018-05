Why Trump made the embassy move now

GULF NEWS – While it is true that the US move to relocate its embassy is a ‘violation of international law’ (…) according to US law, the US embassy was, legally speaking, already relocated to occupied Jerusalem many years ago [with] ‘The Jerusalem Embassy Act’ of 1995 (…)

[But] while it is important to remember that Trump’s decision, however daring, is consistent with the US anti-UN, anti-Palestinian and pro-Israel attitude, a question must be asked: Why now?

The answer can be approached in three different ways: First, Trump is a particularly opportunistic politician; second, the nature of his political base (right wing conservative Christian-Evangelicals) and, finally, the mounting political pressure which his faltering administration is experiencing on a daily basis (…)

Trump’s decision will neither cancel nor reverse international law. It simply means that the US has decided to drop the act. CONTINUE READING