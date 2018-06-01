‘Conquer, defeat, and eliminate’

ed note–As we recently pointed out in another related piece, the Jews are once again licking their chops in preparation for yet another Gentile bloodbath in Gaza with the aim of re-stealing it.

As we have also pointed out many times, the 2005 ‘disengagement’ from Gaza was a ruse and only intended as a temporary maneuver for 2 main reasons–

1. To transport as many violent, racist, inbred Judaic nutcases from Gaza to the West Bank as a means of furthering the ‘Judaization’ process of Jew-rusalem, and

2. Focusing the efforts of turning Gaza into cauldron of human suffering as a necessary precursor towards causing/manufacturing armed conflict between Israel and Hamas in order to create the narrative that the Palestinians are by their very nature violent, irrational, and incapable of having their own ‘state’, to say nothing of the salutary effects that launching period bloodbaths against Hamas has on the health of the Jewish state.

Either way, Gentiles who claim to be wise to the ways of Judea, Inc and yet who do not factor into all of this the thousands years old Judaic dream of Greater Israel– which includes not only Gaza, but as well all that land lying between the Nile and Euphrates rivers–do themselves and the rest of the world a severe disservice in underestimating the true scope of the present nightmare which all the world is facing and why we maintain here–to the angst and obvious aggravation of many ‘activists’ and ‘truthers’– that one simply cannot understand what is taking place in the Middle East (and beyond) without first understanding Judaism’s unchangeable nature and role in all of it.

Israel National News

MK Moti Yogev (Jewish Home), who serves as a member of Israel’s Security Cabinet, has suggested conquering Gaza, bringing Hamas to its knees, and eliminating Hamas leaders.

“We need to place a civilian government [there] and settle, in order to ensure stability and security,” he said. “That is my vision, and the vision of many others like me, but it’s not the vision of the State of Israel’s policy leaders. In the current reality, we need to defeat Hamas. But not right now, since we have other fronts, such as Iran and Hezbollah, and we need to set priorities.”

“Hamas has joined Islamic Jihad in firing at Israel yesterday.. We needed to hit them hard, and we needed to hit their leaders harder. But instead of focusing on protecting the towns around Gaza and developing them, the State of Israel prefers to play the game. But it’s obvious that we have the upper hand.”

Yogev also explained that Iran is completely involved in terror activities against Israel.

“Iran decides for both Islamic Jihad and Hamas, and some of the rockets which hit Israel were Iranian-made. The Prime Minister will left for Europe, in order to place the Gaza front where it belongs, and bring the world’s attention to Iran. The day will come when we deal with Gaza.”

However, he also said that it is too early to know whether the fighting will continue.

“It is in Hamas’ interests to stop…. They have already hit a kindergarten and a home, and the fact that no one was killed is a miracle. It’s time to hit Hamas’ leaders, and we should do it earlier, rather than later.”