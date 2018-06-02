Abbas Refused to Meet Anti-Trump Democratic Delegation, Led by Pelosi, That Visited Israel

ED-NOTE – The Times Of Israel explains Abbas’ decision as a protest “at the decision of US President D. Trump to move his country’s embassy to Jerusalem”. But that makes no sense when we consider that the delegation led by Nancy Pelosi was entirely comprised of Democratic US officials who are all anti-Trump and who had precisely criticized Trump’s decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem. There are other reasons which led Abbas to boycott Pelosi and her friends of Israel, reasons which neither the Times Of Israel nor Haaretz reported and which Time will divulge in due course.

TIMES OF ISRAEL – Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas refused to meet with a delegation of Congressional Democrats in March in protest at the decision of US President Donald Trump to move his country’s embassy to Jerusalem, the Haaretz newspaper reported Friday.

The delegation of 10 Democrats, many of whom criticized Trump for the Jerusalem decision, visited Israel and Jordan in March and was headed by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. The group held a series of meetings in Israel, including with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Ambassador David Friedman.

The delegation also asked to meet with Abbas in Ramallah, but the request was refused. A PA source told Haaretz that the PA has suspended ties with the entire American government and makes no distinction between parties or the individual views of representatives.

The Palestinian source said that Abbas wanted to send a protest message to the delegation that, despite their opposition to the Trump administration, they had not presented a united and consolidated view against Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem and embassy move.

He told Haaretz that Abbas knew the delegation included solely Democrats, but felt that the party had given tacit approval to the embassy move.

A senior adviser to the Democratic Party told Haaretz that the delegation was divided in its response to Abbas’s snub.

“Some of them questioned whether Abbas was ready to move forward with the peace process,” the source said. “If he refuses to meet with Democrats who are not hesitant to criticize Israel, who is he prepared to work with? On the other hand, it showed the Palestinian anger and disappointment towards Trump.”

The delegation included representatives Adam Schiff and Jimmy Panetta of California, Rosa DeLauro and Jim Himes of Connecticut, Jan Schakowsky of Illinois, Henry Cueller of Texas, Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, Donald McEachin of Virginia and Jamie Raskin of Maryland.

Pelosi’s office had said the focus of the trip was “global and regional security and cooperation.” The visit was also to celebrate Israel’s 70th independence celebrations.

“There is no greater political accomplishment in the 20th century than the establishment of the State of Israel,” she said in a statement ahead of the trip

“Our delegation is pleased to be able to extend the congratulations of the American people to the people of Israel as we celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Jewish state this spring,” the California Democrat added.