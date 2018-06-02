Countries want to limit US veto power at WTO

ED-NOTE – President Trump is, yet again, targeting one of the many structures built specifically to pave the way for a one world judaic controlled government.

America has been Judea’s favorite, willing and unchallenged attack dog since the end of WWII, fattened up precisely for that purpose – to bring about the Messianic JWO.

Enters Donald Trump and all past, unfair, sterile status quo are shaken up. And not only is he challenging and disturbing the judaic balance built since 1945, but he is also

forcing the world to react to it, pushing more and more countries into the arms of Russia and China, allowing more and more countries to be defiant of the US, making the world safer from ZOG America and, in the process, keeping one of his campaign promises: a return to isolationism, a return to making America normal again which was what had made her great in the past. But this is just another coincidence, something he has not planned, just an unintended consequence of his irrational policies.