«

Countries want to limit US veto power at WTO


trump

ED-NOTE – President Trump is, yet again, targeting one of the many structures built specifically to pave the way for a one world judaic controlled government.

America has been Judea’s favorite, willing and unchallenged attack dog since the end of WWII, fattened up precisely for that purpose – to bring about the Messianic JWO.

Enters Donald Trump and all past, unfair, sterile status quo are shaken up. And not only is he challenging and disturbing the judaic balance built since 1945, but he is also forcing the world to react to it, pushing more and more countries into the arms of Russia and China, allowing more and more countries to be defiant of the US, making the world safer from ZOG America and, in the process, keeping one of his campaign promises: a return to isolationism, a return to making America normal again which was what had made her great in the past. But this is just another coincidence, something he has not planned, just an unintended consequence of his irrational policies.  CONTINUE READING

 

This entry was posted on 06/02/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: