Gaza’s Great Return March massacre: A turning point?



ED-NOTE – If we are to judge only by the coverage from the JMSM, it definitely looks like a turning point has been reached and, whether knowingly or not, President Trump has played a major role in achieving this never before reached level of awareness. Some blame him for it as they blame him for just about everything, some say it is yet another unforeseen consequence of his irrational and impulsive policies, some say it is just a coincidence, but it is entirely possible that future Historians will view his role in a much more positive light and rename the 2018 Great March Of Return as ‘The Trump Intifada’, as David Rothkopf called it in Haaretz – “From Jerusalem to Gaza: The Bloodstained First Act of the Trump Intifada”. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

