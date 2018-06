The Normalization Of Pedophilia: Congressional Candidate In Virginia Admits He’s A Pedophile

Nathan Larson, a 37-year-old accountant from Charlottesville, Virginia, is running for Congress as an independent candidate in his native state. He is also a pedophile, as he admitted to HuffPost on Thursday, who has bragged in website posts about raping his late ex-wife. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

