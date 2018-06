UK – Israeli Asset Tommy Robinson And Israel’s Yinon Plan For Europe

FORT RUSS – Let’s get straight to the point before we belabor the ins and outs of the Tommy Robinson story and what it all means. Israel is, and has been, supportingjust about every single far-right movement in Europe who will accept its support in exchange for supporting Israel against ‘radical Islam’ in the Middle-East. It has created for itself any movement with the phrase ‘Defense League’ in it. That includes Tommy Robinson’s former comrades of the EDL – English Defense League.