Did Israel Kill the Kennedys?


UNZ RFEVIEW – After September 11, 2001, the tragedy of Robert’s assassination was installed into the Neocon mythology of the Clash of Civilizations and the War on Terror the story. Sirhan became a precursor of Islamic terrorism on the American soil. 

In 2008, on the 40th anniversary of Robert’s death, Sasha Issenberg of the Boston Globe recalled that the death of Robert Kennedy was “a first taste of Mideast terror.”He quotes Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz (best known as Jonathan Pollard’s lawyer), as saying:

“I thought of it as an act of violence motivated by hatred of Israel and of anybody who supported Israel. […] It was in some ways the beginning of Islamic terrorism in America. It was the first shot. A lot of us didn’t recognize it at the time.”

The fact that Sirhan was from a Christian family was lost on Dershowitz. The Jewish Forward took care to mention it on the same occasion, only to add that Islamic fanaticism ran in his veins anyway. CONTINUE READING

  #1 by K. Chris C. on 06/03/2018 - 9:34

    Once I knew the basics of how the coup against Kennedy, and the cover up, transpired, I struggled to figure out how competing backstabbing and tyrannical agencies, and pols and crats of the US Tyranny could have managed to work so close together. There just had to be a coordinating body, one that all the agencies, pols, and crats were beholden to.

    My search for this coordinating body bore no fruit until I became Khazarian-wise and learned that Kennedy was blocking the Israelis’ desire to build a bomb, and that he had also become aware of the Zionist fifth-column controlling the US Tyranny. He even began to spoil the base of their plunder and destruction, their grift-machine, the Federal Reserve. he also stood in the way of several other Khazarian projects–Vietnam, Laos, the great civil right plundering, etc.

    The Khazarian fifth-column, with an Israeli , Mossad, and gaggle of US Tyranny traitors to the American country, assassinated Kennedy that day, and gave formal birth to the US Tyranny.

    One is not a true American until resident in the ADL’s database.

