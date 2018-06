Israel creates new, ‘one of a kind’ apartheid wall to choke Gaza with a triple-layered sea barrier

MINT PRESS – The construction of the novel “sea wall” was ordered during the Israeli military onslaught Operation Protective Edge of 2014, when Hamas resistance fighters penetrated the Israeli border by sea before being killed by occupation forces. The barrier will be accompanied by the enhancement of the border fence sealing off the besieged coastal strip, including a massive underground barrier. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

