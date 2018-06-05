The Extraordinary Story Of Moshe Peer Who Was Gassed six times by the Nazis and survived!!



THE MONTREAL GAZETTE, August 5, 1993 Moshe Peer was sent to the gas chamber at least six times. Each time he survived, watching with horrors as many of the women and children gassed with him collapsed and died. To this day, Peer doesn’t know how he was able to survive. “Maybe children resist better, I don’t know,” he said in an interview last week. CONTINUE READING As an 11 year-old boy held captive at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp during World War II, Share this: Facebook

