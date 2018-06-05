«
The Extraordinary Story Of Moshe Peer Who Was Gassed six times by the Nazis and survived!!


HOLOCAUST

THE MONTREAL GAZETTE, August 5, 1993

As an 11 year-old boy held captive at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp during World War II, Moshe Peer was sent to the gas chamber at least six times. Each time he survived, watching with horrors as many of the women and children gassed with him collapsed and died. To this day, Peer doesn’t know how he was able to survive. “Maybe children resist better, I don’t know,” he said in an interview last week. CONTINUE READING

  1. #1 by K. Chris C. on 06/05/2018 - 9:34

    “Shoah we the money!”

    The Nazis even had a medallion commissioned to celebrate their close partnership with the Khazarians in the looting of people being herded by both parties to Palestine:

    https://imgur.com/a/tmAdkN2

    One is not a true American until resident in the ADL’s database.

  2. #2 by mothman777 on 06/05/2018 - 9:34

    One thing is absolutely certain, that the Jews will ‘revenge’ themselves on the entire Gentile world for ‘watching the holocaust happen and doing nothing about it”.

    Of course, the complete enslavement and total physical annihilation of ALL Gentiles in the entire world is actually (self-)instructed to the Jews within the edicts of the Jewish scriptures ANYWAY, our death is intended as a total certainty no matter what, especially if the human race remains so terminally drugged with Jewish propaganda and thinks this life is just a dream that they can just observe from a detached perspective, you know th type “I just want an easy life, I don’t get involved in politics, I leave that to the politicians, you know what they say, never talk about politics or religion, blah blah blah”, and that is how the Jews are winning right now.

    We all know the Jews themselves instigated not only WWII, but WWI as well, and then, they say WE are responsible for THEIR (imaginary) suffering, and that THEY alone suffered more than ANY other peoples involved in those conflicts; what a cheek the Jews have, that sick sense of ‘humour’ that they insultingly maintain, that is known as chutzpah.

    What could go wrong, with a psychotic as British PM who said she “will WIPE OUT anti-semitism”. She is positively foaming at the mouth with homicidal bloodlust there, raving to go.

