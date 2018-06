As Predicted here–Gaza Medic Killed on Border Wasn’t Intentionally Shot by Israeli Soldiers, Military Finds

Probe into killing of Razan al-Najjar, 21, hasn’t concluded yet and is still in preliminary stages, army says

ed note–again, a narrative made all the more believable due to the recent fiasco where a depressingly-high number of ‘truthers’ passed along the false information concerning an American Jewess being the guilty shooter with no facts whatsoever to substantiate the charges.

Haaretz

Israeli soldiers did not fire directly at Razan al-Najjar, a Palestinian medic who was killed on Friday during protests on the Gaza border, a preliminary military investigation found.

Thousands of people attended the funeral of Najjar, 21, on Saturday.

The probe was based primarily on interviews with soldiers who were on the scene. As part of the inquiry, which the military said hasn’t concluded yet, the military examined who opened fire during the event and how much ammunition was used.

The military probe found that Najjar was seen close to the border fence, treating protesters wounded by Israeli military fire.

The military said that the investigation into Najjar’s killing will continue.

According to Palestinian Health Minister Dr. Jawad Awaad, Najjar was shot in the neck. “This is a war crime,” he said Friday, saying Najjar was shot while clearly wearing a medical staff uniform. Earlier that day, Najjar gave an interview in which she took pride in the aid she was providing for the wounded, Awaad added.

In a video released by the Health Ministry and allegedly recorded minutes before Najjar was shot, the team of paramedics can be seen approaching the border in white coats and with their hands in the air. Najjar was also photographed wearing a white coat during attempts to resuscitate her.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza says 118 people have died in the marches.