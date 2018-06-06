How They Do It–Neo-Nazi Republican Patrick Little Gets 1.2% In California Senate Primary

ed note–Personally, I don’t know whether Patrick Little is a ‘neo-Nazi’ or not, but the fact is that–whether he is or whether he isn’t–it doesn’t matter, as the outcome is the same.

This is prima facie evidence of what we have warned/counseled/predicted for many, many years, which is the importance that control of the narrative plays in the real world of politics and political influence. Patrick Little–Neo-Nazi or not–was unable to get his feet off the ground in this primary because of the fact that his feet were firmly glued in all the muck and mire of high-intensity media fiascos such as Charlottesville, Andrew Anglin’s Daily Stormer, and a whole retinue of similar stink bombs which ‘duh muuvmnt’ was all too willing to throw out there for public exposure/consumption and which Judea, Inc then utilized in creating a narrative that prevents candidates such as Little the chance of even getting near the front door, much less through it.

And, as we regularly warn, counsel, and predict on a daily basis, this is not a game. The real world moves, lives, and breathes on political decisions made by political decision makers who attain those political positions through the political process and as long as this is the case, then we will forever be at the mercy of decisions made by persons who do not have our best interests at heart, and not until the people making up ‘duh muuvmnt’ decide to take things seriously enough that they discard any and all nonsense (such as the aforementioned Charlottesville and Daily Stormer fiascos, to name just a few) that only assists our enemies in what they plan to do to us will any progress be made in taking back the world we live in from those who mean to destroy us, leaving alive ‘nothing that breathes’ in exactly the fashion as their nutcase religious protocols dictate.

The Jewish Daily Forward

Patrick Little, an open anti-Semite running as a Republican, finished 12th in California’s primary for U.S. Senate.

Little, who briefly placed on top of a poll of the little-known GOP field, had 53,632 votes, with more than 90% of precincts reporting.

Little, who has called for a government “free from Jews,” scored a surprising second place in one pre-election poll, behind incumbent Jewish Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

He was condemned by the California Republican Party and banned from their convention.

Feinstein won the top-two “jungle primary and will face fellow Democrat Kevin De Leon in November. James Bradley, the top Republican, got just 8% of the votes, meaning no GOP candidate will be on the ballot in the fall for the race.