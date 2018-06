Pompeo Vs. Bolton: How Pompeo Froze Bolton Out Of Oval Office Meeting With North Korean Official

Pompeo “blamed Bolton for torpedoing the progress that had already been made” in convincing Trump to bail out of the summit and that the two have been at odds about it since it was proposed (…) If Trump’s North Korea policy seems chaotic lately, that’s why. His top diplomat and his top national-security guy are at loggerheads on the value of talking to the NorKs. Go figure that when Pompeo wrangled an invite for Kim Yong Chol to come to the White House, he might not have wanted Bolton anywhere in the neighborhood for fear that his belligerence would spook the negotiations again. CONTINUE READING