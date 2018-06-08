Top rabbi: Jews’ assimilation in Europe ‘worse than Holocaust’

ED-NOTE – The XIXth century saw an alarming number of freshly emancipated Jews turn their backs on Judaism and anything Jewish. And not only that, but they also cheerfully celebrated their newly found freedom from their ghettos by willingly and wholeheartedly assimilating into Gentile nations and joining the Brotherhood of Mankind.

As these Gentile Nations were bringing down the walls of the Jewish ghettos – those prisons built by the rabbis for their own people so that they could terrorize the little Jews and keep them enslaved; as Judaism was loosing loosing its control in the age of modernity; as the appeal of assimilation into Gentile nations became too great to counteract, the Jewish leadership of that time understood that something had to be done fast in order to prevent this hemorrhage.

The Rabbinate recognized that to prevent Jewish assimilation, they had to create a non-religious “Jewish identity” that would appeal to the dangerously increasing numbers of Jews who were setting themselves free by rejecting all things Jewish. The emphasis was no longer on the tenets of the Jewish faith itself but rather on their ‘racial’ aspect which had been kept pure precisely thanks to their religion – and this is how the link with their ‘religion’ was maintained.

The Law, which was hated by all Jews, which they saw as the greatest sign of God’s wrath upon them, this enslaving Law which the little Jews longed to see abolished and which the rabbis promised would be abolished for good once their Moshiach comes, the Law was no longer the glue keeping them together. On the contrary, it became kosher for a Jew to set himself free from the Law, it was kosher to live without fear of breaking the Law, a Jew was no longer defined as someone who obeyed the Law: it became a racial thing and the emphasis was shifted entirely on the concept of ‘choseness’ and allegiance to the Tribe.

This was one of the main reason why some Jewish rabbis first rejected Zionism but soon jumped on board (some say hijacked it) when they understood that they would lose their power over their flock otherwise, that it was their last and only chance to restore their power over them.

The fight against assimilation or, to use a word which never fails to send terror into the hearts of the Rabbinate, Hellenization, was one of the many ‘raisons d’être’ of Zionism, i.e. prevent any further assimilation and reinstate the power of the rabbinate over the little Jews. It was nothing but the same old and 666% Judaic ideology camouflaged in a ‘secular’ wrapping that meant to bring back feudalism and serfdom but on a racial level only.

One of the longest lasting effect of Zionism is that it gave birth to a new type of Jew: the ‘secular’ Jew, the ‘atheist’ Jew, the ‘liberal’ Jew etc. who might not follow the Law (Zionism set them free from it) but who, because of Zionism, kept their belief in their choseness intact.

————————

TIMES OF ISRAEL – 31MAR14 – At a conference in Budapest, one of Israel’s top rabbis has said that high assimilation rates among European Jews were “worse than the Holocaust”.

Rabbi Shimon Elitov, a member of Israel’s Chief Rabbinate Council High, was commenting on reports presented to a gathering of the Rabbinical Center of Europe, where over 300 Jewish religious figures met to discuss the problem.

The rabbis heard that over 85% of European Jews assimilated and intermarried, four out of every five did not attend shul, even for Yom Kippur, and three quarters did not receive a Jewish education.

“Assimilation in the shocking numbers that we see is worse that the physical Holocaust that we saw,” said Elitov, as reported in Arutz Sheva.

Other senior rabbis also invoked the Holocaust, with Rabbi Barel Lazar, Chief Rabbi of Russia, speaking about threats to shechita (ritual slaughter) and bril milah (male circumcision) saying: “In the Holocaust they killed us by force, through murder, but they understand (now) that it didn’t work… Today they try to murder our souls.”

The landmark conference, which was attended by Israeli Chief Rabbis David Lau and Yitzhak Yosef and was held in Budapest to mark 70 years since the murder of Hungarian Jews by the Nazis, also heard calls for European Jews to make aliyah.

Deputy Religious Services Minister Eli Ben-Dahan called for European rabbis to save their communities by coming to Israel. In an interview with Arutz Sheva, Ben-Dahan said that in Israel “there is no intermarriage”.

On what he tells his European colleagues, he said: “I tell them there is no choice, to immigrate with (the remaining Jews) to Israel. I don’t know any other solution to prevent intermarriage.”