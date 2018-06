PALINFO – North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-Ho has described Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu as a “stinking Zionist” and bashing his offer to provide the citizens of Iran with water purification technology while Gaza faces a severe water crisis. “Stinking Zionist Netanyahu offer water to Iran; he’s criminal/liar so wouldn’t deliver. Meanwhile, he can’t be bothered giving water to Gaza; he kills them instead,” Yong-Ho said on his Twitter page. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

