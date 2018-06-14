Understanding Jewish Power



Forward, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Haaretz or the Jerusalem Post, you will find frequent references to it, nearly always seen as completely laudable. Bottom feeder Professor Alan Dershowitz of Harvard Jewish Power is a funny thing. If you read the Jewish media or the Israeli press, to includeor the, you will find frequent references to it, nearly always seen as completely laudable. Bottom feederof Harvard recently boasted that: BY PHIL GIRALDI – “Jews should not apologize for being so rich, controlling the media or influencing public debate…they have earned it…never apologize for using your strength…” For many Jews like Dershowitz, Jewish power is something to be proud of, but they also believe that it should never be noticed or examined by non-Jews. Gentile criticism of Jewish collective behavior is something that must continue to be forbidden, just as the expression “Israeli Lobby” was largely taboo before Walt and Mearsheimer. Israeli partisans regularly engage in the defamation of individuals, including myself, who do not conform to the taboos as anti-Semites or holocaust deniers, labels deliberately used as weapons to end discussion and silence critics whenever necessary. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

