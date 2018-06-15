«

Israel’s three Gaza options


PALESTINE GAZA

AL JAZEERA – Israel might either reoccupy Gaza, launch another massive military assault or lift the siege. 

When Palestinians launched the Great March of Return on March 30, Israel sensed an opportunity for confrontation. It started sniping down one unarmed protester after the other while blasting propaganda about how these Palestinians constituted a “threat” to its security and how it had the “right to defend itself”. 

To date, Israeli soldiers have killed more than 120 peaceful Palestinian protesters. But the Israelis did not stop there. CONTINUE READING

