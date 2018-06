71% of libtards don’t want North Korea peace because Trump would get most of the credit – let that sink in

ZERO HEDGE – A snap survey on Michelle Wolf’s show proof left wants to see America fail… A live TV poll taken on Michelle Wolf’s Netflix show found that 71% of the comedian’s liberal audience would rather peace with North Korea fail than see Donald Trump take credit for it. The audience was asked, “Are you sort of hoping we don’t get peace with North Korea so you wouldn’t have to give Trump credit?” Only 29% said they wanted peace with North Korea given the option. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

