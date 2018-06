UK – The Zionist lobby’s erosion of freedom of speech: The case of Alison Chabloz

Chabloz was sentenced by District Judge John Zani to 20 weeks imprisonment, suspended for two years, for posting supposedly “grossly offensive songs” on the internet. It seems that music is now deemed a major threat to Britain.

Chabloz was also banned from posting anything on social media for 12 months.

[She] was further “ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work”. This amounts to something in the proximity of 90 Jazz gigs. And Chabloz is required to attend “a 20-day rehabilitation programme”. In 21st century Britain, a singer-songwriter has been sentenced to “re-education” for singing a few tunes that offended some people.