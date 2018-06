ISRAEL BOMBS SYRIA TO STOP REFUGEES FLEEING TO EUROPE, NETANYAHU SAYS

NEWSWEEK – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu openly discussed his nation’s military attacks on targets in Syria, describing them as measures that will prevent more refugees from fleeing to Europe. The Israeli leader said that these alleged efforts by Iran are “a recipe for a re-inflammation of another civil war” and that the results “could be millions more that go into Europe,” Reuters reported. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 06/17/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.