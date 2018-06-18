«

TUT Broadcast Jun 18, 2018


Tonight’s program–

Trump pulls out of the JCPOA, otherwise known as the ‘Iranian Nuclear Deal’ while the reaction on the part of his enemies is that he did so in order to start a new war with Iran, despite the fact that the very premise upon which the JCPOA agreement was based was a mirrored image of the same ‘Clean Break’ Document written for Benjamin Netanyahu prior to 9/11 that outlined the plan by which regime change through American military adventurism would be achieved for Israel’s benefit.

In other words, the JCPOA–exactly as Iran’s principalist leaders stated from the beginning–was an act of subversion and of war against the IRI and that Iran had no business being party to it and Trump, by disengaging the US from this agreement, disengaged as well with being party to a Trojan Horse maneuver that had as its end result the destruction of ancient Persia per Israel’s demands.

Also, the recent tete a tete between Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and the manner by which this politically-important event can/will be used in pushing forward the ‘ultimate peace deal’ between the maniacal Jewish state and the Arabs who have suffered under Judaic oppression for over half a century.

As usual, not for the feint of heart or hopelessly closed-minded, so listen only at the risk of getting a healthy dose of the ugly truth.

Listen Here

This entry was posted on 06/18/2018, 9:34 and is filed under The Ugly Truth Podcast. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by K. Chris C. on 06/18/2018 - 9:34

    “The ideal scenario in this case would be that the United States and the international community present a package of positive inducements so enticing that the Iranian citizenry would support the deal, only to have the regime reject it. In a similar vein, any military operation against Iran will likely be very unpopular around the world and require the proper international context–both to ensure the logistical support the operation would require and to minimize the blowback from it. The best way to minimize international opprobrium and maximize support (however, grudging or covert) is to strike only when there is a widespread conviction that the Iranians were given but then rejected a superb offer–one so good that only a regime determined to acquire nuclear weapons and acquire them for the wrong reasons would turn it down. Under those circumstances, the United States (or Israel) could portray its operations as taken in sorrow, not anger, and at least some in the international community would conclude that the Iranians ‘brought it on themselves'” –“Which Path to Persia,” Brookings Institution, 2006, p. 39

    One is not a true American until resident in the ADL’s database.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: