When The Child Migrant Crisis Was “Kept Very Quiet Under Obama”

Having lost control of the ‘Russia collusion’ narrative (still evidence-less after 18 months and increasingly exposed for bias), and unable to gain any traction with their attacks on the Trump-Kim summit (hard to make a case that more nuclear armaggeddon threats are better than less), the deep state (hand in mouth with the left and the media) are currently attempting to spin Trump’s enforcement of Obama policies as an indication that he is a baby-stealing racist.