How They Do It– ‘Radical anti-Zionist organizations turn cameras into weapons’

CAN YOU JUST IMAGINE the campaign of screeching, wailing, gnashing of teeth, etc that would ensue if some Judaic organization were threatened with jail time for filming or documenting something the exposure of which was to their benefit and to the benefit of Judea, Inc?

Much like ‘Holocaust denial’ laws, where an open, honest discussion about what Jewish interests claim took place over half a century ago is not permitted to take place, what is it that ‘the world’s most moral army’ has to fear by having its actions filmed and made available for public viewing?

Israel National News

Over 20 wounded IDF veterans on Wednesday sent a letter to Coalition Chairman MK David Amsalem (Likud) urging him to pressure the coalition to vote in favor of a bill prohibiting the use of cameras to harass IDF soldiers.

The letter, penned by Chairman of the Wounded IDF Veterans Forum Liran Baroch, was sent to the coalition whip ahead of bill’s preliminary vote, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

“We, wounded veterans of the IDF, call on you to exert all your pressure [as Coalition Chairman] in order to ensure that the bill is approved,” the letter stated. “In the face of unrelenting terrorism, there is no compromise and we must do all in our power to ensure that those we wish to harm IDF soldiers do not succeed.”

“As someone who lost his eye during an operational activity, I was horrified to learn that de-legitimization organizations have been operating for the past decade against IDF soldiers with impunity. These organizations film the soldiers and upload the videos to be used as a source of information for terrorist organizations.

“Hundreds of members of our Forum, together with thousands of additional wounded IDF veterans, are waiting for the approval of this bill.

“We are calling on you to pass this bill through the legislative process as quick as possible,” the letter concluded.

Matan Peleg, CEO of the Im Tirtzu organization which has been accompanying the Wounded IDF Veterans Forum, welcomed the bill.

“Over the past year, Im Tirtzu’s Research Division has been ‘filming the filmers’ who use cameras to harass, disrupt and harm IDF soldiers,” said Peleg.

“The comprehensive information that we compiled and provided to decision makers, illustrates how radical anti-Zionist organizations turn cameras into weapons used to impede the ability of IDF soldiers to carry out their missions.

“There is a big difference between a reporter covering a story and an activist shoving a camera in a soldier’s face in order to obstruct him, and our reports and videos have proven it.

“We welcome the efforts of the government to put an end to this phenomenon that not only risks the lives of IDF soldiers, but of Israel’s citizens as well.”