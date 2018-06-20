Israeli Jew charged with spying for Iran– ‘I wanted to fool the Iranians and come back to Israel as a hero’

Former minister who spent time in jail is reported to says he had no ideological or financial reason to spy for Iran.

ed note–several important takeaways from this story to consider.

1. Assuming the information concerning Segev’s prior criminal activities of drug smuggling, forgery and fraud is accurate, what it shows is the manner by which Jews involved in criminal activity are not shunned, alienated, disgraced or marginalized by their own, but rather, rise to the very top tier of influence and power by being elected to govern the Jewish state. ‘La Kosher Nostra’ is not just bantied around as a phrase just because it happens to sound good.

2. Also, please note the manner by which a Jew insinuates him/herself into the ranks of Gentiles by saying things they want to hear, something to carefully consider these days given the number of ‘good Jews’ who have also insinuated themselves into the ranks of various ‘anti-Zionist’, anti-war and ‘pro-Palestinian’ groups.

And finally, the one question that all need to consider here is just why would Israel choose to go forward with publishing a story of this type, given the obviously embarrassing parameters which encompass it? The smart money says that the very public exposure it has received is part of an intelligence op all its own in order to make the Iranians believe what whatever information they received from Segev must be true if he has been arrested for giving it to them.

jpost

Disgraced former minister Gonen Segev, who has been charged with spying for Iran, has admitted to doing so in order to help Israel and return as a “hero,” Channel 10 has reported.

The former energy and infrastructure minister – who also spent time in jail for drug smuggling, forgery and fraud – was extradited from Equatorial Guinea and arrested last month on suspicion of assisting the enemy in a time of war, spying against the State of Israel and providing intelligence to the enemy.

According to the TV report, Segev was held in solitary confinement for nine days in a Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) facility in the center of the country and was not allowed to contact his attorneys during that time.

The report added that Segev told interrogators from the Shin Bet that he did not hand over any classified information to his Iranian handlers and that he had no ideological or financial motive to help an enemy state.

“I wanted to fool the Iranians and come back to Israel a hero,” he was quoted as saying during his interrogation.

Segev is suspected of providing his Iranian handlers with intelligence related to, among other things, Israel’s energy industry, security sites, buildings and officials in Israeli political and security bodies.

The former minister lived in Nigeria for close to 10 years where he practiced medicine after his license was revoked in Israel. He was arrested and convicted for drug smuggling and credit card fraud in 2005 after attempting to smuggle 32,000 ecstasy tablets from the Netherlands into Israel.

While in Nigeria, Segev served members of the Jewish community as well as diplomats, even receiving an official letter of appreciation from the head of security at the Foreign Ministry for saving the life of an Israeli diplomat.

According to Channel 10, Segev was lured to the Iranian embassy in Abuja under the guise of treating the children of the Iranian staff.

A statement released by the Shin Bet said that the investigation by the agency and Israel police found that Segev, who first met with elements of the Iranian embassy in Nigeria in 2012, knew that they were from Iranian intelligence. The Shin Bet stated that Segev was recruited and acted as an agent on behalf of Iranian intelligence and later traveled twice to Iran to meet with his handlers.

While Israeli security officials do not think that Segev gave any sensitive and classified intelligence to Tehran, Lebanon’s Al Akhbar reported that he provided Iran with “a variety of information that will serve it in the struggle against the Zionist entity.”

At the request of the Shin Bet and the Israel Police, a gag order has been imposed on the other details of the case.