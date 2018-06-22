Netanyahu on the death of arch NeoCon Charles Krauthammer: ‘We were like brothers’

ed note–

‘You harnessed your formidable intellect in defending the Jewish state, and no one has done this with greater clarity, consistency and conviction. Your writings will forever attest to that.’

Wow, talk about a mouthful there, and pregnant with all sorts of implications, not the least of which was what Krauthammer said/did in first trying to keep Trump from getting elected and then afterwards, doing his damndest in trying to get him impeached.

For those a lil’ slow in the ‘political mathematics’ department, allow us to ‘crunch the numbers’ for you in spelling it out–

If indeed his VERY LOUD, VERY UNAMBIGUOUS and VERY UNEQUIVOCAL opposition to/hatred of Trump were not cooperative with Netanyahu’s plans, then the now died-and-gone-to-hell Krauthammer would have gotten the SHUT UP OR ELSE orders long ago (and would have obeyed them lest some accident befall him) as well as all his confreres in the NeoCon gang such as Kristol, Kagan, Wolfowitz, Perle, Abrams, Cohen, et al who have been equally loud, unambiguous and unequivocal in their opposition to/hatred of Trump.

Yes, Netanyahu says nice things about Trump, while at the same time Netanyahu is the one primarily working behind the scenes in trying to get Trump removed and replaced with a more compliant and cooperative Mike Pence, and it doesn’t take a genius to figure out that indeed politics of this type does indeed take place.

Perhaps a little vignette from The Godfather II might better explain, around the 1.30 mark where Michael Corleone explains the nature of the ‘friendship’ that exists between him and the Jewish gangster Hyman Roth–

Israel National News

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, expressed deep sorrow Friday over the passing of conservative pundit Charles Krauthammer.

“I was profoundly saddened to hear the news of the death of Charles Krauthammer, a noble and extraordinary spirit, who was one of Israel’s greatest friends,” tweeted Netanyahu.

He also uploaded a copy of the letter he sent to Krauthammer two weeks ago, when news of his terminal condition became public.

I was profoundly saddened to hear the news of the death of Charles Krauthammer, a noble and extraordinary spirit, who was one of Israel’s greatest friends.

This is the letter I sent to him two weeks ago when I received news of his terminal condition.

“The news of your illness broke my heart,” he had written in the letter. “I am overcome with grief. I am awed by your courage. For over half my lifetime, since I first met you in Washington in 1982, we have been like brothers. We didn’t need to meet to understand each other. You understood everything.”

The Prime Minister praised Krauthammer as “a proud American and a proud son of the Jewish people,” and said – “you harnessed your formidable intellect in defending the Jewish state. No one has done this with greater clarity, consistency and conviction. Your writings will forever attest to that.”

“Drawing on the wellsprings of your immense learning, you have slain the hypocrisy and slanders of the vilifiers of Israel and America with unflappable precision and unmatched erudition.”

“I will miss you, Charles, as I miss a brother. I shall always remember you as a fearless fighter for truth, the best of the best our people has produced.”

The letter ends with the words, “Farewell, my friend. I pray for a miracle.”